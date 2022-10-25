Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 26 - Antonio Gomez Lucas, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Juan Antonio Gomez Lucas, 38, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) for DUII, hit and run...

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO