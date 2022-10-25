Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Newport Police investigating kidnapping and assualt Friday night near Yaquina Bay
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police are investigating a potential kidnapping from late Friday night. At about 11:00 p.m., October 21, police were sent to the Yaquina Bay Bridge regarding construction material in the roadway. While trying to clear the road, an officer heard someone yelling for help. The officer...
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
kptv.com
Man dies in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday after a fire started inside his double-wide mobile home in Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanon Fire District, the man’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911, but the unidentified man and his dog did not make it out.
Oct. 26 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 26 - Antonio Gomez Lucas, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Juan Antonio Gomez Lucas, 38, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) for DUII, hit and run...
