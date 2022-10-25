ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings

Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Investopedia

GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin

GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
TheStreet

UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast

United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Benzinga

Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings

Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Benzinga

Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance

Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Benzinga

Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights

Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ

Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line declining year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Church & Dwight posted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus...
Benzinga

Charter Communications Earnings Preview

Charter Communications CHTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charter Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.28. Charter Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Criteo Q3 Earnings

Criteo CRTO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.49. Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

JinkoSolar Holding Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JinkoSolar Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 54.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $1.41 billion from...
Benzinga

Kearny Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was down $1.06 million from the same...
Benzinga

AllianceBernstein Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights

AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $106.02 million from the same...
Benzinga

nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

NVent Electric NVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $102.40 million from the same...
tipranks.com

Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations

Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Benzinga

Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings

West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings

US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $151.51 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dime Community Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $5.24 million from...
Benzinga

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $-1.58 versus an estimate of $-1.78. Revenue was up $76.67 million from the same...
Benzinga

Weyerhaeuser: Q3 Earnings Insights

Weyerhaeuser WY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Weyerhaeuser beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was down $69.00 million from the same period last...

