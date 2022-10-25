Read full article on original website
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
GE Third-Quarter Profit Misses Estimates By Wide Margin
GE's aviation revenue came in above analysts' expectations. Aviation will be GE's sole business by 2024 after the conglomerate spins off healthcare, power, renewable energy and other units. Adjusted EPS came in below predictions. GE Earnings Results. Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction. Adjusted Earnings Per Share Miss $0.35 $0.47.
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Church & Dwight (CHD) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Sales Rise Y/Y
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line declining year over year but beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Church & Dwight posted earnings of 76 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus...
Charter Communications Earnings Preview
Charter Communications CHTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charter Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.28. Charter Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Criteo Q3 Earnings
Criteo CRTO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 8.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.49. Revenue was up $2.42 million from the same period last...
JinkoSolar Holding Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JinkoSolar Holding Co beat estimated earnings by 54.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $1.41 billion from...
Kearny Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was down $1.06 million from the same...
AllianceBernstein Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights
AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:20 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was down $106.02 million from the same...
nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
NVent Electric NVT reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 11.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $102.40 million from the same...
Chevron Exceeds Q3 Earnings and Revenue Expectations
Chevron’s Q3 results handily beat Wall Street expectations. Both earnings and revenue came in significantly higher than the consensus. Energy giant Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported better-than-expected third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results today. In Q3FY22, Chevron’s adjusted earnings nearly doubled to $5.56 per share over the prior year period. Also, the figure easily beat the consensus estimates by $0.71 per share. Similarly, revenue rose a whopping 49% year-over-year to $66.64 billion and significantly surpassed estimates of $61.44 billion. Following the news, CVX stock is up 2.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Recap: West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was down $607 thousand from the same...
Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings
US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $151.51 million from...
Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dime Community Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 4.4%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $5.24 million from...
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $-1.58 versus an estimate of $-1.78. Revenue was up $76.67 million from the same...
Weyerhaeuser: Q3 Earnings Insights
Weyerhaeuser WY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Weyerhaeuser beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was down $69.00 million from the same period last...
