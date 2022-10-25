Read full article on original website
Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss Pushed To Next Week Because Noah “40” Shebib Got Covid
Five days ago, Drake and 21 Savage announced plans to release a new collaborative album called Her Loss, which would’ve followed Taylor Swift’s Midnights as the second blockbuster LP in as many weeks. Five months ago, Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind, which was mostly a full-length experiment in house music. But that album ended with the straight-up rap song “Jimmy Cooks,” a Savage collaboration, which turned out to be by far the album’s biggest hit. It makes perfect sense for Drake and Savage to make an album together right now. As it turns out, though, we’ll have to wait a little longer for Her Loss.
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Watch Tyler, The Creator Voice Jesus In Big Mouth Season 6
The sixth season of the raunchy animated series Big Mouth is out today on Netflix, and Tyler, The Creator has a role. Specifically, he plays Jesus, who shows up to assure a young man that it’s alright to dance with a girl without leaving room for Christ himself. “I didn’t even make that rule up!” he exclaims. “These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.” Watch a clip of Tyler’s appearance below.
Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album
Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch Kelly Clarkson Do Justice To Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”
Chris Cornell had one of rock’s most inimitable voices, yet people try and fail to cover Soundgarden songs all the time. But if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Kelly Clarkson. In her latest Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star-turned-talk show host sings “Black Hole Sun.” Maybe her performance lacks a certain Cornell-specific grit, but she nails the high notes, and her band really rocks out rather than sanitize the arrangement. Won’tcha come watch their performance below?
Iggy Pop – “Frenzy”
Last week, Iggy Pop announced he’d recently signed with producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop said in a statement at the time. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.” Pop’s first project with Watt? Well, there’s a new solo album in the works — the follow-up to 2019’s Free. Now, Pop is sharing a new song from said project called “Frenzy.”
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Harry Styles Is A Merman In The “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” Video
Harry Styles is a merman in his new video for “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” a track off his most recent album Harry’s House. Well, I guess it’s more a mer-squid type thing? Whatever. Keeping in the spirit of the song, mer-Styles is in a sushi restaurant in the clip.
Mount Kimbie – “DVD” (Feat. Choker) & “Satellite 9”
Next week, the UK production duo Mount Kimbie will release their new double album MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. For this one, the members of Mount Kimbie have gone all Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, essentially packaging two solo albums together. Dom Maker has made an album full of collaborations, while Kai Campos has gone a more esoteric instrumental route. Thus far, those Mount Kimbie members have released three songs each, including Dom Maker tracks with Danny Brown, slowthai, Maxo Kream, and Pa Saleiu. Today, we get two more tracks from the double LP.
Nakhane – “Do You Well” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
Nakhane, a South African singer with a huge voice and a powerful presence, isn’t exactly famous yet, but they’ve definitely got the respect and admiration from many of their international peers. In 2019, Nahkane released their debut album You Will Not Die, and they teamed up with ANOHNI on the single “New Brighton.” Today, Nakhane has dropped a new single, an absolute jam that features vocals from Perfume Genius and production from pop legend Nile Rodgers.
Sneaks – “Boxed In”
We last heard from Eva Moolchan, the DC-based post-punk musician who records as Sneaks, when she released her 2020 album Happy Birthday. Today, she’s announced plans to follow that LP with a new five-song collection called The Eva EP. The first track that she’s shared is more of a sketch than a song. It’s an ominous minute-long track called “Boxed In,” and it’s got a largely static video that Moolchan directed herself.
Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Score For Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Let’s Eat Grandma are getting into the soundtrack game. The British synthpop duo have just followed up April’s excellent Two Ribbons with the original score for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, the new Netflix series that also has Róisín Murphy making her acting debut. The show’s synopsis reads, “Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.” According to executive producer and director Colm McCarthy, his moodboard playlist for the series began with Let’s Eat Grandma, and he reached out to recruit them early in the casting process.
Frank Ocean Launches Homer Radio: “What Plays Around Our Office After Hours”
Frank Ocean has launched a new radio show called Homer Radio. It’ll air on Apple Music Thursdays at 10PM ET. (Related: What does this mean for Blonded Radio?) In an email announcement, Frank Ocean describes Homer Radio as “a one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”
Steve Lacy Playing SNL Next Week
Steve Lacy, a member of the group the Internet, has seen some great success on his own this year thanks to his single “Bad Habit,” which recently made it all the way to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That song’s popularity has led to some not-so-fun incidents...
Watch Moldy Peaches Reunite For The First Time In 11 Years At Meet Me In The Bathroom Doc Premiere
The first band you meet in the film version of Meet Me In The Bathroom is the Moldy Peaches. The anti-folk duo were tight with the Strokes, for whom they opened some important early shows, and Adam Green’s narration introduces us to both Karen O and Julian Casablancas. So at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the documentary — adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s book about the post-Y2K New York rock scene — it made sense for the Peaches to reunite for a rare performance. At the Fonda Theatre, Green and Kimya Dawson took the stage together for the first time in 11 years. Below, watch them sing “Anyone Else But You,” their song that became a late-breaking hit after its inclusion in Juno.
Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, & Conway The Machine – “Slap”
Busta Rhymes occupies a singular, special place in rap history. He was a crossover hitmaker in the peak-MTV ’90s era, but even then, he had plenty of ties to old-school titans. Over the years, Busta has kept tabs on new movements and done his best to stay relevant, but he seems especially excited whenever a new rapper shares his reverence for the genre’s history. Busta sounds perfectly at home on just about an kind of beat, and his gravelly, electrified roar is always instantly memorable. He just loves to rap, and it’s a pleasure to hear him still at it.
IDK – “Monsieur Dior”
IDK is currently on tour with Pusha T promoting this year’s collaborative album with Kaytranada, Simple. Over the summer, the Maryland rapper shared a dual release: “W13 (Free Slime/Drive).” Today, IDK is back with another new one: “Monsieur Dior,” which also has a music video featuring IDK headed to homecoming at Howard University and Dior’s Paris show. The clip also pays tribute to the late MF DOOM.
