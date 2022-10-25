ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kanye West’s Private School for Children Closes Abruptly, Not Unlike Will Smith’s Former School

Here’s a lesson for everyone: do not send your kids to wonky private schools created by celebrities. The London Times reports that Kanye West’s Donda Academy has shut down abruptly. The school is in Los Angeles’s Simi Valley and costs $15,000 a year. The Donda Academy was famous making its students sing praise to Kanye’s dead mother every morning at assembly.

