Join the Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning on Tuesday, Nov. 1st at 11 AM via Teams for our next workshop session. During this session, we will present insights from data gathered through the Institutional Dashboard, student polls, and our latest round of Small Group Instructional Diagnostics (SGIDs). We will also discuss common themes across campus that students identified as pertinent to their overall learning experience. Register below and contact the CITL with questions at citl@tntech.edu.

1 DAY AGO