Febrile Finesse: Are We Employing Appropriate Empiric Coverage in Patients With Neutropenic Fever?

Developing a System to Distinguish C Diff Colonization from Infection Within a Health System
Northwestern Medicine developed a testing strategy using a two-step algorithm to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes. Like many hospitals and health systems in the United States, the Chicago, Illinois-based system, Northwestern Medicine, was challenged with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Despite their best efforts, the hospital system had high rates of reportable hospital-onset CDI (HO-CDI).
Can Antibiotics Cause Stomach Issues?
Have you ever experienced stomach pain, diarrhea, or bloating after taking antibiotics? Then perhaps, you've come to wonder if the two were related.
Amped-up Enterobacterales Debate
Demystifying clinical data for treating invasive AmpC-harboring Enterobacterales. It is late Friday afternoon and a new medical intern assumes the care of 2 patients with gram-negative bacteremia in the intensive care unit. Both patients have been empirically treated with piperacillin-tazobactam and remain critically ill. The microbiology laboratory updates the culture...
Investigational Antibiotic Data Confirms Benefit for Acinetobacter Baumannii Infections
Entasis presented follow-up data for its therapy, sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), and its phase 3 ATTACK trial. The company is looking at a potential mid-2023 regulatory approval. During the recent ID Week, Entasis Therapeutics, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a subsidiary of Innoviva, had 6 abstracts selected for presentation, including 3...
Long COVID Symptoms in 6% of People with Symptomatic Infection
Nearly 150 million people were affected by common symptoms of long COVID in 2020 and 2021, according to an analysis of global data on more than 1.2 million people. Three months after symptomatic COVID-19 infection, 6.2% of patients had persistent cognitive or respiratory problems or fatigue in 2020 and 2021, a new study found.
