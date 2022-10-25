Read full article on original website
Related
19 People Who I Know For A Fact Regret Literally Every Single Decision They Made Last Week
Things you never want to see: that right there.
DIY Photography
How to create a vibrant portrait using simple full cover gelled lighting
Controlling gelled lights can be tricky. We all struggle with washed-out or even muddy colours occasionally and the core reason for this, is your coloured lights overlapping and mixing. The golden rule of coloured light is: you can only add a gel to a shadow. The reason I repeatedly say...
DIY Photography
Abandoned 1937 mountaineers’ camera found in Canada with film still inside
Back in 1937, mountaineers Brad Washburn and Robert Bates were exploring the Yukon region in Canada. The weather forced them to immediately find shelter, so they ditched their heavy camera cache and hiked for 100 miles. And now, 83 years later, the cameras have been found with film still in them!
DIY Photography
Tesla coil electrical arcs at 1,750,000 frames per second look absolutely insane
It’s no secret that we’re big fans of The Slow Mo Guys here at DIYP. But when they team up with one of our other favourite YouTubers, like Mehdi Sadaghdar – otherwise known as ElectroBOOM – you just know it’s going to get crazy. After the boys saw one of Mehdi’s videos they knew they just had to collaborate with him on something extra special involving electricity and… Well, they’re The Slow Mo Guys, so they made it happen.
DIY Photography
Report: Canon discontinues EOS M200; another nail in the coffin of the EOS M lineup
Rumor has it that Canon is killing off its EOS M lineup, and this has been going around for a while. After all, the company already discontinued the EOS M6 Mark II without announcing the successor. As the latest addition to the rumor, it appears that Canon has now killed the EOS M200 as well, and now only the EOS M50 Mark II remains.
DIY Photography
This introduction to microphones explains the importance of good sound in your videos and how to get it
There are more people creating video content now than ever before. This means there are also a lot of people creating bad videos than ever before, too. Many of them aren’t really bad videos, as such. They just often have really crappy sound. Newcomers to video often think that they can rely on the internal microphones of their mirrorless cameras or smartphones, but you really can’t.
DIY Photography
Hollyland’s new Lark C1 wireless mic for smartphones lets you keep charging your phone while it’s in use
We got to see a sneak peek of it at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam last month but now Hollyland has officially announced their new tiny wireless microphone system for iPhones. It’s the Hollyland Lark C1 and it’s essentially an update to the Lark M1 that doesn’t require a headphone jack or adapter cable. It’s available with a Lightning connector for iPhones or a USB-C connector for Android devices.
DIY Photography
NASA’s photo shows the sun “smiling” like in your childhood drawings
Take a moment to remember how you drew the sun when you were little. I would often add a smiling face to it, so I was absolutely thrilled to see NASA’s latest photo of the “smiling” sun. Some say it looks like Mr. Stay-Puft from Ghostbusters, I...
DIY Photography
New V3.0 firmware adds over 20 new features to the Nikon Z9 for a faster and smarter camera
Nikon has released a new Version 3.0 firmware for the Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera. Yes, that’s right, they’ve announced a release. They haven’t announced that they’re going to release it in a week – I don’t understand why some camera manufacturers have started doing that lately. Anyway, the new firmware boasts over 20 new features, and enhancements to make it “more flexible and intelligent”.
Comments / 0