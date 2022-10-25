Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Tiny Dog's Reaction to Getting a 'Happy Meal' Cracks Us Up
Remember that adorable Yorkshire Terrier who couldn't get enough of his dad's McDonald's fries? Yep, the very same food-loving Yorkie who went viral for that clip a few months ago is at it yet again. This time, he's guarding a whole Cactus Plant Flea Market Happy Meal box in @jnjcreations' video, and TikTok is loving it.
pethelpful.com
Bulldog's Reaction to Meeting His Puppies for the First Time Is Epic
Adjusting to life as a new parent can be a shock to say the least. Now imagine if you never even saw it coming! That's the startling reality for one new Bulldog dad, and his reaction is priceless. When blue tri-merle English Bulldog @butkusgregory1 first met one of his pups,...
pethelpful.com
Couple's Nightly Routine to Get Great Dane Off the Couch Is So Comical
Parents all have their own methods of getting their children to bed. That could include reading a bedtime story, turning on some relaxing music and brushing their teeth. Doesn't seem too difficult...well, sometimes. It's honestly a lot easier said than done though. And if anyone knows the difficulty that comes...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Donkey's Reaction to Getting Ear Scratches Is Just the Best
There's nothing quite as heartwarming to see as a happy animal, and this pampered rescue donkey is no exception. Kiowa is just one of the donkeys that rescuer and TikToker @fortheloveofass has saved from a life of hardship and neglect, and if you ask us, he looks incredibly grateful. His precious reaction to getting ear scratches is taking the Internet by storm!
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Precious Reaction to Seeing Mom and Dad Cuddling Is Going Viral
No one likes to be left out when their friends are spending time together, so it's important to include all of your friends when making plans. One dog knew the feeling of being left out, so he took matters into his own paws to make sure he was included. TikTok...
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District
A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
pethelpful.com
Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving
TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
pethelpful.com
Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad
The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
ohmymag.co.uk
This puppy who was ‘beaten, starved, frozen’ and afraid of people was found living in an old TV
Muffin was found living in a tiny space of a broken TV. As if this wasn’t abusive enough, he was beaten and fed with mouldy bread. Carers will have a long way to earn this terrified little pooch’s trust. A heartbreaking discovery. Poland-based animal rights group TOZ Opole...
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
pethelpful.com
Video of 1-Month-Old Maine Coon Kitten Has Everyone Totally Obsessed
Cat videos have been peak Internet content since the invention of YouTube, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon. If anything, the pet industry will only continue to grow as animals gain TikTok fame and social media stardom. We just can't see any other reality--people are crazy for cute cats!
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
pethelpful.com
Rottweiler's On-Point Reaction to Seeing Mom 'Freeze' Is Quickly Going Viral
All pet owners wonder if our fur babies understand us when we talk to them. Sometimes, we will test them with words or phrases outside of their usual commands to see if their reactions correlate to the meanings of the words just to see how they respond. One woman tried this with her dog and the pup's reaction is too good.
'Chewed Her up Bad': Bear Hunted Down Woman in Rare Predatory Attack
One of the women attacked in British Columbia, Canada, underwent six hours of surgery for injuries to her arms, head, back and ear.
Comments / 1