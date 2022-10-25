One of the more unique celebrations in the region, if not in the country, Trenton hosted its 79th annual Halloween Carnival Saturday night in the old school gym. It looks like something you’d see from an old movie and features games, food, a silent auction, a cake walk and much more. Trenton Mayor Martha Jo Ray noted it was the first time it was back in its traditional form since the beginning of the pandemic.

TRENTON, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO