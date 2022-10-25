Read full article on original website
Trenton hosts 79th Halloween Carnival
One of the more unique celebrations in the region, if not in the country, Trenton hosted its 79th annual Halloween Carnival Saturday night in the old school gym. It looks like something you’d see from an old movie and features games, food, a silent auction, a cake walk and much more. Trenton Mayor Martha Jo Ray noted it was the first time it was back in its traditional form since the beginning of the pandemic.
Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville
Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
HRC hands out awards, recognitions at annual Unity Breakfast
With a theme of “Light up the World with Kindness,” several honors and awards were handed out Thursday morning at the Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast. This year’s Mayor’s Unity Award went to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Judge’s Award was presented to Wynn Radford. Charles Turner took home the Volunteer of the Year Award for over 40 years of service at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and the Bernard Standard Award for Excellence went to Alisha Barton, who is the director of social services at the local Salvation Army.
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
Oak Grove mayoral candidates meet in debate
The two women running to be mayor of Oak Grove met in a League of Women Voters debate forum Thursday night as they discussed their visions of the future of the city. Teresa Jarvis is running for re-election to that seat and faces challenger Jackie Oliver on the November ballot, and they field questions concerning a variety of topics, including water rates and issues in Oak Grove. Oliver says the water system infrastructure badly needs to be updated, to determine what is causing high water rates and possible loss.
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
Woman dies after KY 117 crash
One of the people injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road has died from her injuries. The report from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year old Tonya Newberry of Oak Grove was southbound near KY 345 when she veered into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle head-on operated by Carolyn Hamby of Nashville.
Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot
A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
Logan Co. Grand Jury indicts man on manslaughter charge
The Logan County Grand Jury has indicted a Tennessee man for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced methamphetamine that led to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says 22-year old Caleb Parks of White House, Tennessee allegedly sold the dangerous drugs in December of 2020....
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident
Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
Hundreds of acres burn at Fort Campbell after fire that started during training
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell crews are working to manage a fire that started in a training area near Trigg County, Kentucky, on Friday. The fire started during routine training, according to a news release from the post. Staff from the Directorate of Public Works; the...
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
