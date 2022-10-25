ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairieville, LA

WAFB

Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Victim in deadly drive-by shooting outside bank in Central identified

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting outside a bank in Central on Friday, Oct. 28. A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it happened outside the Chase bank on Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs Road before 8 p.m.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

One reportedly killed in school bus crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Woodale Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m. Several others were injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

