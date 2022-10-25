Read full article on original website
Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
One hurt in shooting on Choctaw Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning on Choctaw Drive. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Choctaw Drive near North 38th Street around 10 a.m. Officers said they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect or motive has been...
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
Victim in deadly drive-by shooting outside bank in Central identified
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have identified a man killed in a drive-by shooting outside a bank in Central on Friday, Oct. 28. A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said it happened outside the Chase bank on Sullivan Road near Greenwell Springs Road before 8 p.m.
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
Man struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. Police...
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
Denham Springs woman dies in pedestrian-involved crash; suspected drunken driver arrested
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Search continues for Assumption Parish jail escapee. Updated: 6 hours ago. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped...
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closed indefinitely after fire Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - A popular Denham Springs restaurant was damaged Friday night in a substantial fire and has closed indefinitely. According to the restaurant management, P-Beau's on Bass Pro Boulevard caught on fire after 10 p.m. Friday after they had closed. P-Beau's shut down from August to September in 2022...
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truck after a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup...
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
Driver who died in crash with school bus ran stop sign, officials say; 8 students injured
A Baton Rouge woman died after she ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning, causing the bus to overturn and leaving eight students and the bus driver injured, police and school officials said. Cindy Anderson, 50, died at the scene, authorities said. The school bus...
APSO identifies 18-year-old killed in morning Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A morning shooting in Prairieville left one person dead and another injured. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim killed as Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Deputies responded to a shooting at 8 a.m. on John Broussard Road where two people were reportedly...
One reportedly killed in school bus crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the accident happened in the area of Florida Blvd., near Woodale Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m. Several others were injured in the...
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
