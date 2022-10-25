ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists

The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster

The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
HOME, PA
iheart.com

Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 8

Thanks to everyone for continuing to read these, week in and week out. It fills my soul with happiness. Happiness the 49ers kill every Sunday... Last week was one of my better weeks, I only missed 4. Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Tom...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise

Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Considering Another Notable Trade

Just over a week ago, the San Francisco 49ers shocked the football world by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Following that move, the 49ers could be making yet another before the NFL's trade deadline arrives. According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, another running back trade could be in the team's future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff

The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers Outright Miguel Sánchez

The Brewers have outrighted right-hander Miguel Sánchez, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Sánchez, 28, was first selected to Milwaukee’s 40-man roster in June of 2021 and has served as an up-and-down depth arm since then. Across 2021 and 2022, he threw 39 1/3 MLB innings with a 4.12 ERA. His 18% strikeout rate and 12.4% walk rate were both a few ticks worse than average, though he did get grounders at a decent 45.8% clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Winners of Fielding Bible Awards announced

The 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, given to the best defensive players at each position, were announced by Sports Info Solutions on Thursday afternoon. The winners were voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factor they wish to use. First base...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy