The Brewers have outrighted right-hander Miguel Sánchez, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Sánchez, 28, was first selected to Milwaukee’s 40-man roster in June of 2021 and has served as an up-and-down depth arm since then. Across 2021 and 2022, he threw 39 1/3 MLB innings with a 4.12 ERA. His 18% strikeout rate and 12.4% walk rate were both a few ticks worse than average, though he did get grounders at a decent 45.8% clip.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO