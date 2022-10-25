Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Odds listed for Aaron Judge’s next team if he leaves Yankees
Aaron Judge is a major free agent who is going to command a mega-contract this offseason. Will he be back with the New York Yankees, which is the only team he’s ever played for? Or will he leave for another team?. A rumor popped up on social media suggesting...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
Report: Carlos Correa could draw interest from surprising team
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Dodgers News: Caleb Ferguson Makes Exciting Announcement With Wife Carissa
Caleb Ferguson’s wife, Carissa, made a very exciting announcement on Thursday via Instagram. She posted one picture of her and Caleb, and another of their dog, announcing that they’re expecting their first child. Ferguson would have loved to make this announcement in the midst of a postseason run,...
SF Giants sign Cuban pitching prospect for $200,000 signing bonus
The SF Giants signed Cuban pitching prospect Ubert Mejías for a $200,000 signing bonus. Read what one source told GBI about the 21-year-old righty.
Angels News: Four Halos Among the Finalists for Silver Slugger
Four Angels — Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo — are among the American League finalists for the Silver Slugger awards.
NBC Sports
Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster
The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series. Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster. The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left...
iheart.com
Young Alex's NFL Picks Week 8
Thanks to everyone for continuing to read these, week in and week out. It fills my soul with happiness. Happiness the 49ers kill every Sunday... Last week was one of my better weeks, I only missed 4. Thursday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers. Oh how the mighty have fallen. Tom...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Hanser Alberto, Justin Turner & More Team Options
A loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series will undoubtedly overshadow a franchise-record 111-win regular season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and as they turn the page to offseason mode, they figure to have a fair amount of roster changes. The Dodgers are slated to...
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Reveals Concerning Fact For The Franchise
Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has stepped down from his role. General Manager Matt Arnold has been promoted to fill the role. The Brewers now find themselves in need of a new general manager. Stearns was in Milwaukee for seven years, and in four of those years,...
iheart.com
Grillz For Them Astros In The Making? Courtesy Of TV Johnny!
Let me see your GRILL!! Ok Johnny Dang..MR TV JOHNNY has spoken! He said if the Astros take home the World Series, the entire team will be getting diamond grillz! Lets WIN..I wanna see Altuve rocking A diamond GRILL!
Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros
Oz Ocampo was credited with finding some of the Houston Astros' top international talent.
49ers Reportedly Considering Another Notable Trade
Just over a week ago, the San Francisco 49ers shocked the football world by trading for star running back Christian McCaffrey. Following that move, the 49ers could be making yet another before the NFL's trade deadline arrives. According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, another running back trade could be in the team's future.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff
The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
Brewers Outright Miguel Sánchez
The Brewers have outrighted right-hander Miguel Sánchez, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Sánchez, 28, was first selected to Milwaukee’s 40-man roster in June of 2021 and has served as an up-and-down depth arm since then. Across 2021 and 2022, he threw 39 1/3 MLB innings with a 4.12 ERA. His 18% strikeout rate and 12.4% walk rate were both a few ticks worse than average, though he did get grounders at a decent 45.8% clip.
MLB
Winners of Fielding Bible Awards announced
The 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, given to the best defensive players at each position, were announced by Sports Info Solutions on Thursday afternoon. The winners were voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factor they wish to use. First base...
Citi Field's dimensions changing for third time since opening in 2009: Report
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the right-center field fence at Citi Field will be moved in slightly next season, the third time the dimensions have changed.
Comments / 0