Ukraine blames Russian blockade for making grain export 'impossible'
Russia's blockade of grain exports makes it "impossible" for fully loaded ships to leave port, Ukraine charged Sunday after Moscow claimed drone attacks on its Crimea fleet had exploited the grain corridor safe zone. "(A) bulk carrier loaded with 40 tons of grain was supposed to leave the Ukraine port today," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov tweeted.
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
Boris Bondarev, who worked as a Russian official advancing Vladimir Putin's foreign policy goals for years before resigning over the war in Ukraine, discusses Putin's objectives and if he will use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Veterans vying for congressional seats vow to take on 'woke' military agenda in face of international dangers
Veteran congressional candidates weighed in on 'wokeness' in the U.S. military and shared their reasons for running on Sunday's 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
Time for the United States to extend SpaceX’s Starlink to Russia
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has won some fame for providing Starlink internet services to Ukraine. Plans are underway to give the same access to the orbiting communications constellation to dissidents currently protesting the theocratic regime in Iran. Despite Musk starting a dustup over who should ultimately pay for those services, the point is that a space-based telecommunication service, like Starlink, is a crucial weapon in the war against tyranny.
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress.
