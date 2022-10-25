Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 and remain unbeaten.
Bleacher Report
Danny Green Shades Lakers' Rob Pelinka for Roster Construction Around LeBron, Davis
Memphis Grizzlies wing Danny Green offered his commentary about how the Los Angeles Lakers have built their team around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, noting that "it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out" what's needed to best construct the roster. Green made the comments to Howard Beck...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Showed 'Willingness to Trust' Darvin Ham on Bench Role
The 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three winless teams remaining in the NBA, leaving the franchise searching for answers ahead of a tough stretch of games. The possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up again Friday by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who said the guard appears willing to trust the first-year leader.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook 'Definitely Catapulted' Lakers in Bench Role
LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook's performance off the bench after the team's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes as a reserve. He finished with a plus/minus of zero, whereas the starters all finished anywhere from minus-three to minus-23.
Bleacher Report
76ers' Joel Embiid Won't Play vs. Raptors Because of Knee Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without superstar center Joel Embiid against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night due to right knee recovery, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. It will mark the first absence this season for Embiid, who is averaging 27.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Midseason NFL Trades in the Past Decade
Not only did Christian McCaffrey's move to the San Francisco 49ers make headlines because he's a star player, but part of the appeal was also because of the deal's rarity. Unlike the NBA, big-name NFL players typically don't traded in midseason. So, when they do, it's a big deal. The...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start
Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Says He No Longer Supports Cowboys Due to National Anthem Policy
LeBron James is taking his NFL rooting talents to the Cleveland Browns. James mentioned during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter that he has switched allegiances from the Dallas Cowboys to the Browns because of the Cowboys' policy in 2018 that players stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Bleacher Report
Woj: NBA Pursuing 'Upper Salary Limit' in CBA Negotiations with Players Union
The NBA reportedly is seeking to add an "upper salary limit" in its negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Unsurprisingly, the proposal has been met by the "firm resistance of the NBPA, to the point of the union...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Joe Tsai 'Disappointed' in Kyrie Irving Promoting Movie with Antisemitic Ideas
Kyrie Irving's promotion of a movie and book with antisemitic ideas in a tweet Thursday has been condemned by Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai. In response to Irving's apparent support for the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, Tsai said Friday he is "disappointed" in the veteran point guard and wants to have a conversation with Irving so that Irving recognizes his "hurtful" actions:
Bleacher Report
Report: Josh Primo's Spurs Release Stemmed from Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was unexpectedly released by the franchise on Friday, and we now have more details on the decision. The Spurs opted to release the 19-year-old because he allegedly exposed himself to women on several occasions, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. Shelburne...
Bleacher Report
Suns' Deandre Ayton Out at Least 1 Week Because of Ankle Injury
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with a sprained left ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Appearing in five games so far this season for the 4-1 Suns, Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Lack of 'Purpose' and 'Passion' Blasted by Twitter in Blowout Loss to Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Barclays Center, and things are not looking good for Steve Nash's squad. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss,...
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Teams on the Brink of Collapse as Midseason Approaches
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season has already begun. For Super Bowl hopefuls like the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants (yes, really), the march toward the playoffs continues. For rebuilding franchises like the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, it's already time to play for next year.
Bleacher Report
Victor Wembanyama Wows with Highlight-Packed Performance in Metropolitans 92 OT Win
Fans who tuned in to the NBA App to watch Victor Wembanyama lead his Metropolitans 92 against JL Bourg-En-Bresse in French league LNB Pro A on Saturday were treated to a dazzling show, as the 18-year-old once again had a strong performance to spearhead a 95-91 overtime victory. Wembanyama was...
Bleacher Report
Fan Arrested After Throwing Cup Toward Luka Dončić During Mavs vs. Nets Overtime
Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks was brought to a halt after a fan threw a drink onto the court. The fan appeared to be aiming for Mavericks star Luka Dončić. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan attempted to beat a hasty retreat but...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Week of 2022-23 NBA Season
Technically, you could have scripted a better opening week of the 2022-23 NBA season for the New York Knicks, but it's been wholly encouraging nonetheless. They have twice faced teams they should beat—the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic—and handled each one by double digits. Their lone blemish was a three-point loss in a game they trailed by as many as 19 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, which finished second in the Western Conference last season.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne Interest Teams Before Trade Deadline
NFL teams have contacted the New England Patriots regarding wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, per Mike Giardi of NFL Network. Per multiple sources, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots</a> have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday's trade deadline....
Bleacher Report
Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Calls Questioning RJ Barrett's Defensive Workload 'Comical'
New York Knicks star RJ Barrett appears to have taken on a heavier workload defensively this season, but head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't see it that way. "No. That's comical," Thibodeau told reporters Friday when asked if Barrett was taking on a bigger defensive workload this year to make up for a lack of defense brought on by the duo of Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier.
Comments / 0