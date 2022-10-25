Technically, you could have scripted a better opening week of the 2022-23 NBA season for the New York Knicks, but it's been wholly encouraging nonetheless. They have twice faced teams they should beat—the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic—and handled each one by double digits. Their lone blemish was a three-point loss in a game they trailed by as many as 19 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, which finished second in the Western Conference last season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO