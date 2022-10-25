ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All The Records Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Broke

Taylor Swift has had a history-making week. Her tenth studio album, Midnights, has broken several records since it was released on October 21st. Even in the era of streaming dominance, when the days of artists moving 7-comma figures of albums are long-gone, Swift has managed to nab extremely high sales.
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 27, 2022

A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 27, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Makeup is undeniably the easiest route to take if you want a low-stakes, high-impact, last-minute Halloween costume (I say this as someone who has dragged black eyeliner across my face multiple years in a row to be a “cat”). But what’s striking about this trend is that it also doubles as a bold fall lip that you can wear all season long. READ MORE.

