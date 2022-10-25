Read full article on original website
Related
Reese Witherspoon Proves She’s Aging Like Fine Wine In A Figure-Hugging Brown Dress At The ‘From Scratch’ Premiere
Reese Witherspoon will never stop wowing us with her talk show and red carpet looks. Fresh from her stunning appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, for which she wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder black dress, she has ...
NYLON
All The Records Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Broke
Taylor Swift has had a history-making week. Her tenth studio album, Midnights, has broken several records since it was released on October 21st. Even in the era of streaming dominance, when the days of artists moving 7-comma figures of albums are long-gone, Swift has managed to nab extremely high sales.
15 TV Episodes That Were So Controversial, They've Been Censored Or Scrubbed From Air
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
NYLON
'Meet Me In The Bathroom': Coming Of Age In New York's Last Great Rock Scene
Every generation thinks the world is ending, and every generation thinks New York City is dead. That’s how Kimya Dawson and Adam Green, also known as The Moldy Peaches, felt even as they were helping build the 2000s indie rock scene that would become a gorgeous, fleeting lightning strike on the culture.
NYLON
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 27, 2022
A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 27, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Makeup is undeniably the easiest route to take if you want a low-stakes, high-impact, last-minute Halloween costume (I say this as someone who has dragged black eyeliner across my face multiple years in a row to be a “cat”). But what’s striking about this trend is that it also doubles as a bold fall lip that you can wear all season long. READ MORE.
Comments / 0