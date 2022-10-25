It has been quite a week in tech: There were disappointing results from Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) that prompted double digit losses in those stocks. Elon Musk finally completed the purchase of Twitter (TWTR), with a number of senior executives immediately being let go. Then after the close yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue and, more importantly, issued much weaker-than-expected Q4 guidance and its stock dropped close to fifteen percent. AMZN has regained some ground this morning, but as I write this before the open, it still looks likely to open around twelve percent lower than it closed yesterday.

7 HOURS AGO