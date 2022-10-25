Read full article on original website
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Why Pinterest Stock Soared on Friday
Shares of image-focused social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) soared on Friday following the release of its third-quarter financial results. Revenue was up, the overall user base was slightly up, and management said it expects growth for the remainder of the year. Those results surprised investors, who bid the stock up by 11.8% as of 11:14 a.m. ET.
The Good News from Apple (AAPL) is Being Overlooked
It has been quite a week in tech: There were disappointing results from Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) that prompted double digit losses in those stocks. Elon Musk finally completed the purchase of Twitter (TWTR), with a number of senior executives immediately being let go. Then after the close yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue and, more importantly, issued much weaker-than-expected Q4 guidance and its stock dropped close to fifteen percent. AMZN has regained some ground this morning, but as I write this before the open, it still looks likely to open around twelve percent lower than it closed yesterday.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Apple AAPL reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.38% and our estimate of $1.28 per share. The reported figure increased 4% year over year. Net sales increased 8.1% year over year to $90.15 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Why MongoDB Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), a cloud computing database company, were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appeared concerned about cloud stocks in general today, after Amazon reported disappointing quarterly financial results and weak guidance. As a result, investors lost some faith in other cloud stocks and MongoDB's...
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Will Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), which belongs to the Zacks Cable Television industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This tracking stock has seen a...
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pinterest Inc. PINS reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss of...
Why Ross Stores Stock Was Up 10% This Week
Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shareholders beat the market this week as the stock gained 10% by 10 a.m. ET on Friday. That boost was enough to trounce the 2.1% spike in the wider market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rally put the off-price retailer's stock...
Grainger (GWW) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, '22 View Raised
W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported earnings per share (EPS) of $8.27 in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19 by a margin of 15%. The bottom line improved 46% year over year, aided by margin improvement in both High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment segments and strong operating performance.
Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 View Lowered
Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 9.5% year over year. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring and restructuring-related...
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
What to Expect From American International's (AIG) Q3 Earnings?
American International Group, Inc. AIG is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading global insurance organization’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% due to reduced alternative investment income. This was partially offset by higher net realized gains on the Fortitude Refunds withheld embedded derivative and solid underwriting results within the General Insurance segment.
DT Midstream (DTM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
DT Midstream (DTM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.65%. A quarter...
