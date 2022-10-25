Lock in 1TB of Cloud Storage for a Prime Day–Like Deal

When you're working for yourself or working remotely, you're probably dealing with far more files than you bargained for. Devices just aren't cut out to handle the entirety of your digital life, which is why cloud storage is so vital for anybody, but especially entrepreneurs.

A good cloud storage system will help you more effectively manage and secure your files so you can clearly delineate between your personal and professional lives. And you can score Prime Day–esque savings on a leading solution during our Overstock Deals special. From October 24 to 31, you can grab 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for more than 90 percent off the regular price.

Koofr is a secure, easy-to-use, private cloud storage service that you can access via desktop, mobile, or WebDav. This innovative service allows you to connect all of your existing cloud accounts on services like Dropbox, Google Drive, and One Drive, and unite them under a single Koofr umbrella. That way, you'll be able to manage all of your files in a single window effortlessly.

Koofr allows you to upload, access, and share files with no size limits, both to Koofr and from Koofr to external services. Files are encrypted both in rest and in transfer, so you know they're safe, and Koofr is the only cloud storage service that doesn't track your activity, the company says.

In terms of convenience, Koofr gives you an advanced Duplicate Finder to remove duplicate files in your account to maximize your space. It also offers an advanced renaming option so you can rename multiple files at once to get them all on the same convention or make clearer boundaries.

Find out why Koofr has earned 4.6/5 stars on G2, Capterra, and GetApp, and 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot. Make sure to purchase by October 31 to get lifetime access to 1TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $139.99 — no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.