MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
Sports Grill Location Planned for Doral
The local sports bar chain is working on its eighth location
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
Cafe Toque Cubano to Open in Dania Beach
Cafe Toque Cubano is bringing more Cuban cuisine to Broward County
lmgfl.com
Sexy Fish Miami Launches “The Happiest of Hours”
Sexy Fish recently created “The Happiest of Hours” featuring a selection of $12 cocktails, snacks, and bites available at the bar. The specials last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a DJ playing solar and melodic music. Sexy Fish’s fresh and imaginative dishes, including a classic Tako Dog and hand-rolled Salmon Tartar. One of the four exclusive $12 cocktails is the Afternoon Delight, a mix of gin, lemon juice, pineapple, almond, and a sprinkling of cinnamon, or Raspberry Mule with tequila, raspberry syrup, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer.
calleochonews.com
5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway
Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
miamionthecheap.com
Deals and discounts: Food truck events in South Florida
For an outdoor activity with tasty fare, lots of free events in South Florida feature food trucks. Often events in Miami, Broward & greater Palm Beach include live music or other entertainment. Lots of food truck events are in parks and free to attend. Pair dinner with a nature walk,...
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
southbeachtopchefs.com
South Beach Hot Spot Mila Expands, Adding a New Level of Luxury
MILA, the vibrant dining destination by Riviera Dining Group, known to transport guests on a “MediterAsian” journey, is adding 7,900 square feet to the original space. The Miami-based hotspot’s expansion will include a new 2nd floor, housing multiple experiences: MM Club, MILA Omakase, and MILA Lounge. At...
secretmiami.com
Celebrate Five Nights Of ‘Holiday Magic’ At The Whimsical Bonnet House
The Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, one of South Florida’s most picturesque venues, is set to ring in the most wonderful time of the year. Beginning Friday, December 2, five nights of Holiday Magic will transform the 35-acre subtropical estate into a holiday wonderland for the entire family to enjoy!
communitynewspapers.com
MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER NAMED ONE OF THE TOP CONVENTION CENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA BY EXHIBITOR MAGAZINE
Selected from hundreds of venues across the continent, this honor is given to the top 30 facilities that exhibit the highest-quality event spaces, capability, service, prestige, and progress. After an event-filled 2022, the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is excited to announce the latest of its many accomplishments: being named...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West
Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
Click10.com
Residents of evacuated Miami Beach condo building could be back home soon
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Good news is coming for people living in the Port Royale building on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach: they could be back in their homes as soon as early next week. On Tuesday, Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damage that led...
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
canesinsight.com
The Bank (11/1)
The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
wlrn.org
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida
Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
fox13news.com
South Florida Chick-fil-A experiments with three-day workweek for employees
MIAMI - A Chick-fil-A in Miami, Florida, has been utilizing a work schedule that gives employees four-day weekends, according to a recent report. Justin Lindsey, the operator of the Chick-fil-A location, told QSR Magazine earlier this month that he started using the schedule back in February. Under it, participating employees are grouped into one of two "pods" that switch off working three consecutive days of 13 or 14-hour shifts, he said.
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
