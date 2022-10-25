ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place

One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
Sexy Fish Miami Launches “The Happiest of Hours”

Sexy Fish recently created “The Happiest of Hours” featuring a selection of $12 cocktails, snacks, and bites available at the bar. The specials last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a DJ playing solar and melodic music. Sexy Fish’s fresh and imaginative dishes, including a classic Tako Dog and hand-rolled Salmon Tartar. One of the four exclusive $12 cocktails is the Afternoon Delight, a mix of gin, lemon juice, pineapple, almond, and a sprinkling of cinnamon, or Raspberry Mule with tequila, raspberry syrup, fresh lime juice, and ginger beer.
5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway

Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
Deals and discounts: Food truck events in South Florida

For an outdoor activity with tasty fare, lots of free events in South Florida feature food trucks. Often events in Miami, Broward & greater Palm Beach include live music or other entertainment. Lots of food truck events are in parks and free to attend. Pair dinner with a nature walk,...
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
South Beach Hot Spot Mila Expands, Adding a New Level of Luxury

MILA, the vibrant dining destination by Riviera Dining Group, known to transport guests on a “MediterAsian” journey, is adding 7,900 square feet to the original space. The Miami-based hotspot’s expansion will include a new 2nd floor, housing multiple experiences: MM Club, MILA Omakase, and MILA Lounge. At...
MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER NAMED ONE OF THE TOP CONVENTION CENTERS IN NORTH AMERICA BY EXHIBITOR MAGAZINE

Selected from hundreds of venues across the continent, this honor is given to the top 30 facilities that exhibit the highest-quality event spaces, capability, service, prestige, and progress. After an event-filled 2022, the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) is excited to announce the latest of its many accomplishments: being named...
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West

Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
The Bank (11/1)

The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida

Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
South Florida Chick-fil-A experiments with three-day workweek for employees

MIAMI - A Chick-fil-A in Miami, Florida, has been utilizing a work schedule that gives employees four-day weekends, according to a recent report. Justin Lindsey, the operator of the Chick-fil-A location, told QSR Magazine earlier this month that he started using the schedule back in February. Under it, participating employees are grouped into one of two "pods" that switch off working three consecutive days of 13 or 14-hour shifts, he said.
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles

The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
