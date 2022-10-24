Lil Wayne has revealed the official lineup for the 2022 Lil Weezyana Fest. The annual event was originally scheduled for August, but was delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances.” At the time, the chart-topping rapper revealed the new date of Oct. 29. “To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway. The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city. Love.”More from VIBE.comLil...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO