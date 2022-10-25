Read full article on original website
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
Catch a Flight! 15 Unique Food and Drink Flights in West Michigan
Is there anything better than getting to try a little bit of everything?. I don't think so! I love a big menu at restaurants and my favorite meal would probably be just chowing down on a bunch of appetizers. So, food and drink flights are right up my alley. You...
The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids
I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
Safety Service Patrol Begins on Kent County Freeways in November
There is nothing worse than driving along on the freeway and then you have an issue with your automobile. A tire goes flat, you run out of gas, your check engine light begins to glow brightly on your dashboard...what do you do?. In 1994, a program called the Freeway Courtesy...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
WOW! Grand Rapids Is The 6th Most Beautiful City in Michigan
Grand Rapids has secured the sixth spot on Culture Trips' list of the most beautiful towns in Michigan. Since Grand Rapids is Beer City and has the ability to get to Lake Michigan in a short amount of time, we are top-notch!. With easy access to Lake Michigan's Gold Coast,...
Yes, An Elephant Really Did Get Trapped in a Plainwell, MI Basement
Bizarre things happen when the circus comes to town! For one West Michigan community fact is stranger than fiction with regard to an infamous visit from a traveling circus in 1916. Though I grew up in nearby Allegan I must admit, I don't spend nearly as much time in Plainwell...
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
West Michiganders React to Proposed New Casino in Fruitport Township
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has announced that they plan to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township after the United States Department of Interior's latest decision. Back in June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer disapproved of the original proposal for the casino because there was a...
Have You Tried The Best Sandwich Shops in Grand Rapids?
As a self-proclaimed sandwich conisseour, I have been on a journey to find the best sandwich shops in Grand Rapids. I have been told by Grand Rapids native that these sandwich shops are the best in town. Better than Two Beards!?. Schnitz Deli. This was the most recommended spot for...
2 killed after being ejected when car crashes into Michigan house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were killed Thursday evening after they were ejected from a car that crashed into a Michigan home, authorities said. According to the Battle Creek Police Department, officers discovered a vehicle had hit a home at about 6 p.m. EDT, WXMI-TV reported. No one inside the home was hurt, according to the television station.
Grand Rapids’ Popsicle Makers Open New Smash Burger Takeout Restaurant
You're gonna want to smash these yummy-looking smash burgers!. Founders of Grand Rapids' Any Colour You Like Proper Made Popsicles, Jason and Korin, have opened a new mom and pop takeout joint. The new restaurant, Black Napkin, is located at 966 Fulton St. East. The site is the former home...
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
All Good Things Come To An End: ArtPrize Says Goodbye After 13 Years
They say all good things come to an end and in the case of Artprize that time has come. A groundbreaking Art Competition launched in Grand Rapids 13 years ago shared the news in a press release. Artprize Calls It Quit After 13 Years. "What started as an experiment in...
Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas
Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
Woman, 70, dies in rear-end crash in Northern Michigan
AMBER TOWNSHIP, MI – A 70-year-old Shelby woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, on U.S. 10 near Ludington, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched just before 8 a.m. to the scene west of Dennis Road in front of Watson’s Car Dealership, Mason County Press reports. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids resident says homemade Halloween decoration stolen from front yard
Helga the Witch is about 5 feet tall. She took hours for homeowner, Nick Wallace, to make for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.
