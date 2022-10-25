Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M
Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss
Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares Halloween costume idea in epic troll of Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin loves to stir the pot, so when Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network asked him for a Halloween costume idea, the Ole Miss coach was ready. “I don’t know, maybe Jimbo (Fisher) has a Joker outfit for me,” Kiffin said. The Ole Miss coach was feeling...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss' win over Texas A&M
Lane Kiffin’s offense had a field day against Texas A&M’s defense. The Rebels racked up a whopping 530 yards of total offense, including 390 of them on the ground. Jaxson Dart threw for 3 touchdowns, while freshman Quinshon Judkins rushed 34 times for 205 yards and one touchdown on his birthday, nonetheless.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss will be a bounce-back game at Kyle Field that will feature elite running backs on both sides. Ole Miss and Texas A&M will tangle for just the 14th time in a series that started in 1911. Texas A&M returns home for the first time in 6 weeks and is trying to snap a 3-game losing streak against its fourth AP top-15 opponent of the season in Ole Miss.
Police: Alabama woman charged with felony shoplifting, tried to hide $1,000 of merchandise from Mississippi store
An Alabama woman was arrested after she reportedly concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise while shopping at a Mississippi department store. On Oct. 17, Tupelo police arrested Latoya Jones, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to Belk at 1001 Barnes Crossing Road for a reported shoplifter. Officers contacted Belk...
Comments / 0