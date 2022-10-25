Read full article on original website
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: two) (three, nine, ten, twenty-six, thirty) Estimated jackpot: $31,000. Pick 3. 8-1-7 (eight, one, seven) Powerball. 19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3. (nineteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $285,000.
Former opponents Leach and Loebsack, campaign for Bohannan
In 2006, Dave Loebsack unexpectedly defeated 30-year incumbent and moderate Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Leach to represent southeast Iowa. Then in 2020 the pair, together, endorsed Democrat Joe Biden. On Saturday, they campaigned together in Davenport for a Democrat they both hope to represent southeast Iowa in Congress — Christina...
Brice, Appalachian St. carve up Robert Morris 42-3
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice went 17-for-23 passing for 185 yards and four touchdowns and FBS-member Appalachian State handled FCS-level Robert Morris 42-3. Brice threw touchdowns of 31, 12, 19 and 9 yards to Dashaun Davis, Tyler Page, Dalton Stroman and Miller Gibbs respectively. It’s the first time Robert Morris has dropped eight straight since ending the 2017 season at 2-9.
