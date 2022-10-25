ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan

Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan rivals team up to run 64-miles to honor former MSU student

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before the big rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State, the two schools are coming together for a 64-mile run to honor a former MSU student who died from cancer. Back after two years, ROTC Cadets from both schools are running Alex’s Great State Race in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Extends Merchant’s Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University board of trustees Friday extended the contract of women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant. It will now expire in the summer of 2027. Merchant, 53, begins her 16th season as the Spartans’ coach this fall. She has won 64 per cent of her games since she replaced Joanne P. McCallie. Merchant came to MSU after serving as head coach at Eastern Michigan University.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Maybe 2023 MSU-UM game will have more sizzle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released and maybe the Michigan vs. Michigan State game next year will have a lot more sizzle going into it similar to a year ago. This year everyone figures Michigan will win. Last year both teams were unbeaten...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Another DeCommit For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
EAST LANSING, MI
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State football: Time to panic after Kedrick Reescano decommitment?

Weeks after rumors began to swirl, Kedrick Reescano made it official on Thursday and decommitted from Michigan State football. It had been a rumor for weeks dating back to the Ohio State game and he was reportedly taking official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. He decided to open up his recruitment officially and there may also be a third team in the race for him: Texas A&M.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI
footballscoop.com

Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU 2023 Football Schedule Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced 2023 football schedules and Michigan State will play four home games, five away and host Michigan on October 21st. MSU’s first four games are at home-- against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland. Next is a game at Iowa and Rutgers before the Michigan game. Then it is off to Minnesota, home for Nebraska, road games at Ohio State and Indiana and the season finale Thanksgiving week end is home against Penn State.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Local gymnast has his sights set on Olympic Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ask anyone who knows Cooper Kim: they’ll tell you he’s going places. “He’s been special since the time he started doing gymnastics,” said Tom Buese, Cooper’s coach. “I actually got to start coaching him when he was six and had him until he was about nine. I moved, found another job, recently came back and it’s been a pleasure to coach him again.”
DEWITT, MI
Axios Detroit

MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract

A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
High School Football PRO

Dewitt, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DEWITT, MI

