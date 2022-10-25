Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan
Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on unifying state of Michigan with comments on UM-MSU rivalry
Adian Hutchinson is the pride of Michigan. He’s a native of Plymouth, went to high school in Dearborn, and eventually elected to continue his playing career in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. Now as a member of the Detroit Lions, the rookie defensive end understands that the Motor City...
WILX-TV
Michigan rivals team up to run 64-miles to honor former MSU student
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before the big rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State, the two schools are coming together for a 64-mile run to honor a former MSU student who died from cancer. Back after two years, ROTC Cadets from both schools are running Alex’s Great State Race in...
Need last-second tickets for Michigan-MSU? Here’s what it costs
ANN ARBOR, MI - You waited until today to decide to go to the Michigan-Michigan State game, didn’t you?. The good news is plenty of tickets are still available on the secondary market. The bad news is it will be pricey to gain admission into Michigan Stadium for the Oct. 29 rivalry night game.
WILX-TV
MSU Extends Merchant’s Contract
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University board of trustees Friday extended the contract of women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant. It will now expire in the summer of 2027. Merchant, 53, begins her 16th season as the Spartans’ coach this fall. She has won 64 per cent of her games since she replaced Joanne P. McCallie. Merchant came to MSU after serving as head coach at Eastern Michigan University.
WILX-TV
In My View: Maybe 2023 MSU-UM game will have more sizzle
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released and maybe the Michigan vs. Michigan State game next year will have a lot more sizzle going into it similar to a year ago. This year everyone figures Michigan will win. Last year both teams were unbeaten...
WILX-TV
Another DeCommit For MSU Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football: Time to panic after Kedrick Reescano decommitment?
Weeks after rumors began to swirl, Kedrick Reescano made it official on Thursday and decommitted from Michigan State football. It had been a rumor for weeks dating back to the Ohio State game and he was reportedly taking official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. He decided to open up his recruitment officially and there may also be a third team in the race for him: Texas A&M.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
footballscoop.com
Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach
Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment
A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
WILX-TV
MSU 2023 Football Schedule Set
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced 2023 football schedules and Michigan State will play four home games, five away and host Michigan on October 21st. MSU’s first four games are at home-- against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington and Maryland. Next is a game at Iowa and Rutgers before the Michigan game. Then it is off to Minnesota, home for Nebraska, road games at Ohio State and Indiana and the season finale Thanksgiving week end is home against Penn State.
WILX-TV
East Lansing to see enhanced police presence during MSU-UM game, Halloween weekend
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though the big rivalry game will be in Ann Arbor, the East Lansing Police Department will have additional officers working Saturday. According to authorities, the officers will be working to ensure the safety of the residents and guests in East Lansing. When the Spartans...
MLive.com
Kim Barnes Arico: Michigan basketball will ‘shock a lot of people’ this year
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Kim Barnes Arico spoke to reporters at Crisler Center, it was after Michigan had earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in March. She was back on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to preview the upcoming season, one she hopes will prove that Michigan’s recent success is sustainable.
WILX-TV
Local gymnast has his sights set on Olympic Games
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ask anyone who knows Cooper Kim: they’ll tell you he’s going places. “He’s been special since the time he started doing gymnastics,” said Tom Buese, Cooper’s coach. “I actually got to start coaching him when he was six and had him until he was about nine. I moved, found another job, recently came back and it’s been a pleasure to coach him again.”
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract
A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
Dewitt, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
