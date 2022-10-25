Read full article on original website
In 'Twist of a Knife,' the saga of Hawthorne and Horowitz continues
Best-selling author Anthony Horowitz's new book, 'The Twist of a Knife,' the prolific writer takes a stab at critics
Film review: You’ll want to explore the wonders of ‘Banshees of Inisherin’
A lot of things make “The Banshees of Inisherin” wonderful. First up is the script by playwright/director Martin McDonagh, who caught everyone’s attention with the crime comedy “In Bruges” in 2008. Then there’s the gorgeous cinematography that captures the stark beauty of the Aran Islands...
Austin Film Festival adds ‘Glass Onion’ as closing night film
The Austin Film Festival added another big time movie to the 2022 lineup on Monday. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will be the closing night movie. “Glass Onion” stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson and is directed by Rian Johnson. It’s a followup to 2019’s popular “Knives Out,” featuring Craig as detective Benoit Blanc.
Austin Film Festival review: ‘Follow Her’ plays well as a psycho-sexual thriller
Jess Peters (Dani Baker) lives in New York City and is trying to gain fame as a social media influencer. She films people without their knowing, sometimes revealing private kinks and peccadilloes. She usually finds these folks on through online listings. Then she posts these videos on social media, watching...
Theater review: ‘Yamel Cucuy’ shines with creativity
“Yamel Cucuy,” a new devised play from Glass Half Full Theatre, performed at Ground Floor Theatre, is an eerie epic. Combining horror elements and mesmerizing puppetry, the show follows 13-year-old Yamel (Gricelda Silva) through a world full of dangers both supernatural and human. A shadow puppet sequence by Connor...
Austin Film Festival bounces back after pandemic
After two years of pandemic-related complications, the Austin Film Festival and Conference is back in full force this year — and in person — with a strong lineup of features, documentaries and screenwriting events. The festival begins Oct. 27 and ends Nov. 3, with most screenings in downtown...
The Line-up: Nine October exhibitions to see
The best and freshest of what to see in Austin galleries this month. Through Oct. 23, Northern-Southern, E. Fifth St. between Brazos & San Jacinto streets, northern-southern.com. New art by Brad Tucker is cheerfully complex, savvy, optimistic, funny, reflective, and beautiful. It no longer matters what they are; they resemble...
Contemporary Austin fills top curatorial and programs positions
The Contemporary Austin announced today that it has filled two senior positions. Alex Klein has been named the museum’s head curator and director of curatorial affairs, and Danny Orendorff as its senior director of programs and engagement. Klein recently served as senior curator at the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute...
Authors not to miss at the 2022 Texas Book Festival
In and around the State Capitol, with flags a-waving up and down Congress Avenue, the Texas Book Festival is roaring back in person this year. In a dazzling line-up of many famous personalities – literary and otherwise – it would be easy to miss some of the other stars at the fest.
