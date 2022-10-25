Read full article on original website
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Holocaust Museum LA invited Kanye West to a private tour. Now it’s target of antisemitic attacks
Holocaust Museum LA said it’s been the target of antisemitic attacks after Kanye West rejected the museum’s invitation for a private tour. The museum extended the invitation to West, who now goes by Ye, via an Instagram stories post on Oct. 11, following the rapper’s recent inflammatory remarks about the Jewish community.
Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Kanye West says he lost $2 billion after antisemitic remarks
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Social Media Calls for Adidas Boycott As Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments Fuel Los Angeles Extremists
For Adidas, the pressure is building by the hour. After Balenciaga, CAA, Vogue and more big names revealed they were cutting ties with Kanye West — as he continues to double down on anti-semitic rhetoric — the hashtag #boycottadidas is quickly gaining steam, and people have equated Adidas’ silence with complicity. The backlash included Twitter users sharing photoshopped images of Hitler with Adidas shoes on, as well as both the personal and work email addresses of Adidas North America president Rupert Campbell. The athletic giant has not issued a statement since Oct. 6, when Adidas said the partnership was under review. Since then,...
Anti-Semitic Demonstrators Show Support for Kanye West’s Comments Against Jewish People
Anti-Semitic demonstrators showing support for Kanye West's recent comments about Jewish people recently made a scene on a Los Angeles freeway overpass and are facing backlash from L.A. officials. On Oct. 22, photos surfaced of a group of men holding a demonstration with banners hanging over the overpass of a...
Spotify Chief Criticizes Kanye “Ye” West’s “Awful” Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won’t Be Removed
The growing corporate boycott of Kanye “Ye” West after he made antisemitic remarks in several interviews has increased pressure on music streaming services to pull the rapper-turned-fashion mogul’s albums from their platforms. On Tuesday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed the issue in an interview with Reuters, making clear that Ye’s comments were “awful” but his music did not violate the streamer’s anti-hate policies. Ek added it was up to Ye’s label, Universal Music Group’s Def Jam imprint, to pull his music if they felt compelled to.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKN'Tokyo Vice' Producer Alan...
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand. Earlier...
Kanye West mural painted over in West Loop following antisemitic remarks
The fallout from Ye's comments continues.
UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: “We Can’t Support Hate Speech…Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West”
Three of Hollywood’s top agency chiefs are now calling on the entertainment industry to cut ties with Kanye West given the rapper and fashion mogul’s anti-Semitic rhetoric on multiple platforms and interviews. On Sunday evening, UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer sent a company-wide memo to staff titled “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” writing that West’s comments “embolden others to amplify their vile beliefs.” More from The Hollywood ReporterBalenciaga Severs Ties With Kanye "Ye" WestAri Emanuel Calls on Kanye West's Business Partners to Stop Working With Him'Drink Champs' Pulls Kanye West Episode Due to "False and Hurtful" Comments About George Floyd Zimmer made...
Adidas Put on Blast Amid Kanye's Anti-Semitism, Nazi History Resurfaced
Adidas has stayed silent amid Kanye West's continued anti-Semitic rants -- and now, folks are calling on a boycott if they don't cut ties, especially with their own Nazi history in mind. While there've been reports their relationship with Ye is "under review," that's not good enough for Twitter anymore...
‘God still loves you’: Kanye West seems unrepentant amid uproar over his anti-Semitic remarks as he targets prominent critic Ari Emanuel
Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 9, in Beverly Hills. High-powered entertainment executive Ari Emanuel has called for businesses to stop dealing with Kanye West, now known as Ye, after a series of anti–Semitic remarks this month. “Silence is dangerous,” Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel...
Kanye West: A timeline of his antisemitism controversy, criticism and repercussions
Kanye West is experiencing a backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.The rapper, who has been involved in various controversies over the years, has been dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over the “hateful and dangerous” comments. A number of fellow celebrities have also condemned his behaviour.West’s latest controversy began during Paris Fashion Week, during which he and right-wing commentator Candace Owens wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.Following backlash online, West began sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories on Instagram, including suggesting that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.When his account was suspended,...
Jewish California Lawmakers Call on Adidas to Sever Ties with Kanye Over Antisemitism
Leadership of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus held a press conference Monday calling on Adidas to sever ties with rapper Ye – also known as Kanye West – over his antisemitic threats to kill Jews. Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners amplifying Ye’s death threats were draped...
Adidas drops Ye as Pacific Northwest sees spike in hate crimes
On Tuesday, Adidas announced they are ending their partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made antisemitic comments online, the company said.
