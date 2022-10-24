LAWRENCE — Steve Hillmer, professor of statistics at the University of Kansas School of Business, is the recipient of the 2022 Chancellors Club Career Teaching Award. With more than four decades of teaching at KU, Hillmer has made an unparalleled impact on his students and fellow faculty. He serves as the director of the Davis Center for Figure Sense, developed to instill stronger, better figure sense into thinking and communication.

