Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ku.edu
KU professor of statistics receives 2022 Chancellors Club Career Teaching Award
LAWRENCE — Steve Hillmer, professor of statistics at the University of Kansas School of Business, is the recipient of the 2022 Chancellors Club Career Teaching Award. With more than four decades of teaching at KU, Hillmer has made an unparalleled impact on his students and fellow faculty. He serves as the director of the Davis Center for Figure Sense, developed to instill stronger, better figure sense into thinking and communication.
ku.edu
Nutrition and pediatric health researcher receives 2022 Chancellors Club Career Research Award
LAWRENCE — Susan Carlson, a professor and researcher at the University of Kansas School of Health Professions who specializes in intervention studies of fatty acid supplementation in infants and pregnant women, is the recipient of the 2022 Chancellors Club Career Research Award. Carlson, the AJ Rice Professor of Nutrition...
ku.edu
KU Libraries announce 2022 Shulenburger Award for Innovation & Advocacy in Scholarly Communication
LAWRENCE – KU Libraries have granted the 2022 David Shulenburger Award for Innovation & Advocacy in Scholarly Communication to two recipients at the University of Kansas: Shannon O’Lear, director of the Environmental Studies Program, and Corey Rayburn Yung, School of Law research professor. The announcement coincides with KU...
ku.edu
Fourth College of Liberal Arts & Sciences executive dean candidate to present Oct. 28
LAWRENCE – The fourth and final candidate for the University of Kansas College of Liberal Arts & Sciences (CLAS) executive dean position will give a public presentation from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in the Beren Petroleum Conference Center in Slawson Hall. The presentation will be...
ku.edu
Kansas Data Access & Support Center manager receives national 2022 Geospatial Excellence Award
LAWRENCE — Eileen Battles, manager of the Kansas Data Access & Support Center housed at the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas, is the recipient of the 2022 Geospatial Excellence Award–Catalyst from the National States Geographic Information Council. Battles received the Catalyst award, which recognizes individuals...
ku.edu
Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center graduates 300th Basic Training Class
HUTCHINSON — Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Oct. 21 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from KLETC since it was created in 1968. “Every class is special,...
Comments / 0