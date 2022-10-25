ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A new House Oversight report found some big health insurers and benefit managers stymying access to no-cost birth control options.

Sandra Brown
4d ago

Each state should require health insurance companies to provide birth control. We are aware that abortion is not birth control so that is not an issue.

Martin Eastburn
4d ago

This is a shameful act by insurance companies. prevention of birth is not killing a baby. simple as that. Some women tale the pil to save their life. due to physical size or physical disability of some sort. shame on them for disabling birth control.Martin

Bomber
4d ago

Of course....they want everyone to go to Planned Parenthood. Contraceptives should be over the counter.

