A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a "big cat" feeding on a "dead sheep" in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob's Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was "convinced" the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was."[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep," Williams said."The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb."

23 DAYS AGO