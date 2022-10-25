ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
WeHaveKids

Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her

Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
topdogtips.com

Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines

Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Cockatiel Jamming Out to the Beat of the Music Can't Be Topped

Whether it's a tail-wagging dog or a head-bobbing bird, happy animals are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Yum Yum the cockatiel is no exception, though his bright colors and sense of rhythm make it even more of a spectacle. No wonder he's going viral on TikTok!. His...
PetsRadar

Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate

A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
CNET

Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant

Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Newsweek

Moment Dog Pushes Woman Over While Dancing Leaves Internet in Stitches

Over 9 million people have watched the "hilarious" moment a boxer dog pushes a young woman over. In a viral video, @user610404815907, the TikTokers can be seen strutting their stuff, dancing down the hallway. But moments later, their dog, Brody, runs, jumps, and pushes over one of the girls to the floor leaving them in stitches figuratively speaking.
Newsweek

Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'

A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.

