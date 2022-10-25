ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

One man hurt, house destroyed after fire on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An elderly man is hurt and a house on the northeast side is a total loss after an early morning fire Thursday. The San Antonio Fire Department was met with heavy flames and smoke when they showed up at the burning house in the 14800 block of Toepperwein Road around 4 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy