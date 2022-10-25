ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears DT Justin Jones claims Patriots lost because they couldn't cheat

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cx9H1_0ilovif900

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones took it upon himself to rub a little salt in the wounds of the New England Patriots, following a shocking 33-14 blowout loss at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.

Leading into the game, Jones insisted that he heard Deflategate was still a thing in New England, and he was going to personally check the footballs to make sure they weren’t being purposely deflated. And no, it wasn’t a joke. The Bears defensive lineman was dead serious about the cheating accusations.

“We play this game with honesty, man,” Jones said.

After the game, Jones continued to talk up the Deflategate accusations by insinuating the Patriots lost because they weren’t able to cheat.

The Bears have certainly earned their right to do a victory dance after obliterating the Patriots at home.

Not even a returning Mac Jones or a short-lived burst from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe could save New England from floundering in what some saw as a must-win game.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust

Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Cowboys: How to watch, listen and stream Week 8 game

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to win their second consecutive game. The Bears are coming off a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots, where all three phases were instrumental in pulling off the upset. Quarterback Justin Fields will look to build off his best game as a pro, but it won’t be easy against a dominant Cowboys defense.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predictions for Commanders vs. Colts, Week 8

A lot is riding on Washington’s [3-4] Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts [3-3-1]. Not only are the Commanders trying to win their third consecutive game and get back to .500, but the “rivalry” has also heated up recently due to Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay’s repeated comments surrounding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy