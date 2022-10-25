Read full article on original website
Related
spendmatters.com
Zumen: Vendor Analysis — Direct Materials (S2P) solution overview, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
In this Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis, we give an overview of Zumen, a source-to-contract (S2C) solution built for direct materials. Zumen is for discrete manufacturers that want to improve their product to market management speed by bringing all the NPI/D (New Product Introduction/Development) activities into a single, transparent system of record that integrates easily with their ERP and product and engineering tools (PLM). It also supports transactional (P2P) activities in the context of direct materials management.
Comments / 0