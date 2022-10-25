Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
xQc tells viewers not to sub to him – and buy Twitch Turbo instead
As viewers and streamers alike complain about the increase of ads on Twitch streams, the platform’s most-watched creator, xQc, has instructed viewers not to subscribe to him – but use the money on Twitch’s Turbo option instead. Twitch Turbo is nothing new – it’s been available for...
dexerto.com
Streamer “fell in love” with Twitch mod and flies across the world to meet
An Australian Twitch streamer made the 30-hour journey all the way to Germany, to meet one of her chat moderators, confirming they had “accidentally fell in love.”. Typically, the relationship between a Twitch streamer and their chatters is rather one-way. While viewers feel like they ‘know’ the streamer, the streamer themselves often sees nothing more than a username in their chat.
dexerto.com
How the Baka Bros’ love of Call of Duty and Warzone paid off
The Baka Bros’ story proves sometimes a helping hand, hard work, and passion are enough to make it big. Dexerto Originals partners with Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ for an exclusive episode featuring the up-and-coming Warzone squad. Becoming a successful battle royale content creator differs from other genres....
dexerto.com
TommyInnit & Tubbo realize they haven’t withdrawn Twitch money in years: “I’m rich”
Minecraft stars TommyInnit and Tubbo had a bit of a lightbulb moment when they realized they had to ‘claim’ the donations that have been made to their Twitch channels. There are plenty of ways to support your favorite Twitch streamer beyond just showing up to every stream and being an active regular chatter.
Elon Musk owns Twitter now. Is the platform headed for armageddon or a new social utopia?
Elon Musk owns Twitter now, and he has proclaimed himself a “free speech absolutist,” but some experts are saying we can expect little to change.
dexerto.com
Netflix’s Discord bot lets you watch movies with friends, but there’s a catch
Netflix has just announced their first-ever official Discord bot that makes it easier to watch movies with your friends, but it’s not exactly what you think it is. Whether it be on Discord, Xbox, Playstation, or all together in your own home, watching a movie together with friends is one of the most popular things to do together.
dexerto.com
Pokimane roasts herself after revealing gym progress
Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has been on that self-improvement grind: going to the gym, eating healthy, and reconciling her relationship with streaming. However she’s not above poking fun at herself, roasting her gym progress and newfound “bread rolls”. Pokimane took a break from Twitch...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal gets shameless Apex Legends cheater banned live on stream
Apex Legends pro players Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen decided to get a blatant cheater in pubs banned after realizing they were using an aimbot. Apex Legends suffers from its fair share of hackers who use third-party software to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents. While most of these...
dexerto.com
Ariana Grande fans fall in love with her hair transformation on Instagram
Ariana Grande has posted a picture of her new blonde hair on Instagram, and fans have fallen in love with it already. Since beginning her acting career in 2008, Ariana Grande has grown to be one of the most popular female celebrities as she’s ventured into music. Ariana’s dedicated...
dexerto.com
All PlayStation-exclusive bonuses for MW2: Extra loadouts, XP, free skins and more
Modern Warfare 2 brings another Call of Duty that offers PlayStation players exclusive in-game content. Here, we’re running through everything PS players have to look forward to following MWII’s launch. As has become typical in the Call of Duty series, PlayStation players are set to receive exclusive content...
dexerto.com
Valorant star keznit apologizes to Brazilian community for alleged racist comment
In a statement on Twitter, Leviatán Valorant player Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori apologized for the alleged racist comment he made in February against a Brazilian player. Back in February, keznit called then-Gamelander Blue player Douglas ‘dgzin’ Silva the “CJ of VALORANT” during a practice session in a reference to the Black character from the videogame ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’. dgzin is a Black man.
dexerto.com
Valorant pro gets free Magnum ice cream because of in-game name
In a Twitter exchange, pro Valorant player Martin ‘Magnum’ Peňkov scored himself free ice cream after Magnum ice cream learned that the Czech competitor based his in-game name off of the brand of sweat treats. Magnum, and the many other Valorant players, are in the midst of...
YouTube Adds Special Verification for Medical Professionals
Health-care professionals now have the ability to apply for additional verification on YouTube in an effort to combat medical misinformation, YouTube announced in a blog post Thursday. YouTube previously banned anti-vaccine content in September 2021, removing more than 130,000 misleading videos. The new features “are aimed at helping people more easily navigate and evaluate credible health information,” Dr. Garth Graham, the director of YouTube Health, said. Graham said the company plans to continue to improve its information pipeline and “role in connecting people with high quality information.” “We know that there is more work to be done and our investment will continue for the long-term,” he said.Read it at NBC News
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players terrified by “creepy” Vulpix and Ninetales bug
Pokemon Go players have discovered an eerie bug in the recent Halloween update that caused Vulpix and Ninetales to freeze in place. Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2022 update is in full swing and players are finding all sorts of spooky Pokemon in the wild. The Halloween 2022 Part 2 event...
dexerto.com
What is the ‘What killed Barney the Dinosaur’ TikTok trend?
TikTokers have been going viral after finding out ‘what killed Barney the Dinosaur.’ But what happened to the popular children’s character? Here’s everything you need to know. TikTok is full of a huge number of different trends, from popular dances that sweep the app, to bizarre...
dexerto.com
Normalizing cosplay: As conventions return, cosplaying is forever changed – by TikTok
Conventions shutting down across 2020 and 2021 put the cosplay community on ice. However, the medium survived, and even thrived, as it adapted to new challenges. As conventions return, how has the craft evolved, and will things revert to the old standard?. At every convention you go to with a...
dexerto.com
How to watch The Simpsons Death Note special – where to stream
Here’s your guide on how to watch and stream The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, featuring the highly-anticipated parody of Death Note, plus The Babadook and more. Some of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes rank among the best in the show’s history, whether it’s the parody of The Shining, the one where the teachers eat the children, or – a personal favorite – Homer 3D.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players are in disbelief with one map’s layout
Three-lane maps are the standard layout for Call of Duty maps, so Modern Warfare 2 players couldn’t believe their eyes after loading into a one-lane map. Modern Warfare 2019 received harsh criticism for its map layout. Deviating from other series entries, the game emphasized verticality and the use of doors. Modern Warfare 2 promised a return to Call of Duty’s roots, offering traditional map designs.
dexerto.com
How to disable Modern Warfare 2 helmet cam in spectator mode
Modern Warfare 2’s full release will let players change their camera mode from the default ‘Helmet Camera’ mode while in Spectator mode. Here’s how players can change their Default Spectator Camera. The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise — Modern Warfare 2 — releases...
dexerto.com
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: Will there be a Season 2?
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix, but will there be a Season 2?. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.
Comments / 0