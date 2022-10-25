Health-care professionals now have the ability to apply for additional verification on YouTube in an effort to combat medical misinformation, YouTube announced in a blog post Thursday. YouTube previously banned anti-vaccine content in September 2021, removing more than 130,000 misleading videos. The new features “are aimed at helping people more easily navigate and evaluate credible health information,” Dr. Garth Graham, the director of YouTube Health, said. Graham said the company plans to continue to improve its information pipeline and “role in connecting people with high quality information.” “We know that there is more work to be done and our investment will continue for the long-term,” he said.Read it at NBC News

