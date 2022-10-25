Read full article on original website
These Penguins Mysteriously Abandon Their First Egg. We Finally Know Why
The least studied penguins in the world lay two eggs each breeding season, only to abandon the first one. Most of the time, the initial egg laid by erect-crested penguins (Eudyptes sclateri) simply rolls away. But sometimes, the female will purposefully ditch their first born, going so far as to push it out of the nest.
Reasons why animals use their bright colors to either impress or frighten other creatures
Most people are aware that a vibrantly colored peacock shows its bright plumage to try and impress a mate. The animal uses its colors to impress a peahen and as a form of display. However, the bird may also spread its tail to intimidate predators, also. New research shows that there is an ancestral component to why animals might be trying to either impress or intimidate.
Bumble bees can "play" with objects for fun
We are all familiar with the engaging antics of young mammals and birds as they play. They undertake activities with no apparent immediate purpose, other than to bring enjoyment. But is it possible that insects may also have a sense of playfulness?. In previous research on bumble bees, scientists found...
Songbirds are crossbreeding in human-altered landscapes
A new study led by the University of Colorado Boulder has found that hybrids of two common North American songbirds – the black-capped and mountain chickadee – are more likely to be found in areas where humans have altered the landscape in some ways. This is the first study to positively correlate hybridization in any animal species with anthropogenic landscape changes and to examine this relationship across the entire range of a species – in this case, almost all of western North America.
Virginia Man Discovers Huge Colony of Invasive Imported Fire Ants
As a lifelong resident of the Southern United States, Mike Schulte is no stranger to insects. Creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes thrive in the warmth of the southern states, as the weather is rarely cold enough to kill eggs, larvae, or adults. But when he moved slightly further north to his new home in Virginia, there was one insect he was excited to be without – fire ants.
Why experts say you shouldn't bag your leaves this fall
It's best to chop up and leave a thin layer of leaves in the grass. Rake excess amounts into a landscape bed or garden.
What kind of beetle is that?
If it looks like a ladybug, flies like a ladybug, and it acts a lot like a ladybug, but it is not actually a ladybug, what is it?. I was on a lunch break with my camera in hand when I came across a spectacular little beetle. I was positive I had discovered a new species of ladybug because it sure looked like one. Almost. The shimmering wing coverings called elytra, were marked with black stripes and dots. I took quite a few photographs of it because I had never seen a beetle like this before. I didn’t know what it was, but I was determined to find out.
Aye-aye caught using its extra-long middle finger to pick its nose... and eat the rewards
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. If picking your nose is cool, consider aye-ayes Miles Davis. If we’re being honest with ourselves, we all find ourselves picking our noses sometimes. But when it comes to efficiency it turns out we have nothing on aye-ayes – the Madagascan primates have been observed using their 8cm-long middle fingers to clear their nasal passages and then eating the rewards. And their fingers can reach all the way back to their throats. Yum.
Endangered birds can be protected from predators with chemical camouflage
Researchers used artificial nests to test two methods for reducing the nest predation of vulnerable and endangered ground-nesting birds. The study showed that red foxes can be more easily deceived into not eating bird eggs than raccoon dogs. The methods could be used alongside hunting and offer an alternative, non-lethal solution for creating protection for vulnerable prey.
The wild fruits filled with the childhood of Westerners
When it comes to these fruits, many people in the West, far from the countryside, will recall their childhood. The West, the dear name of the Mekong Delta, is not only the rice bowl but also the fruit bowl of the whole country. Many famous fruits with high economic value were born from this land such as pomelo, Ri6 durian, Hoa Loc sand mango, blacksmith apple, and Tra Vinh wax coconut … However, there are only This is a kind of wild fruit from many generations later that makes Westerners miss the most, no matter how far they go.
Spooky Plants of the Week
In celebration of this Halloween weekend, I picked 2 very cool yet scary plants…scary to some, but very not scary and extremely cool to others…like me! Aralia spinosa, or commonly known as ‘Devil’s Walking Stick’ or ‘Hercules Club’. Gets its name from the stout, sharp spines on its leaf stalks, stems and branches. As it gets older, it loses some of the sharp spines (theory here is that those help to protect younger plants from critters).Grown single or multi-stemmed, the spines and the flat-topped layered foliage (large compound leaves) makes it look like it’s from the tropical jungle. Tiny green/white summer flowers that are pollinator magnets, followed with clusters of berries for many birds. Plant this one, with a large mulch ring, and let it do its thing. (Zone 4, sun to part shade, 15-20’ high and 10’ wide.)
Bumble bees become first insects known to 'play with balls'
Scientists in the UK have confirmed that bumble bees, just like humans and dogs, like to play with balls.This video shows the bees playing with little wooden balls, making them the first insections known to play with inanimate objects for fun.The team said its findings, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, add to growing evidence that bees’ minds are much more complex than previously imagined.“It is certainly mind-blowing, at times amusing, to watch bumble bees show something like play,” PhD student at Queen Mary, Samadi Galpayage, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace co-star pays tribute to actorPeccaries snack on Halloween pumpkins outside Arizona homeMan floats in special suit made from over 1,000 cork tops
‘Silent Spring’ 60 years on: 4 essential reads on pesticides and the environment
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In 1962 environmental scientist Rachel Carson published "Silent Spring," a bestselling book that asserted that overuse of pesticides was harming the environment and threatening human health. Carson did not call for banning DDT, the most widely used pesticide at that time, but she argued for using it and similar products much more selectively and paying attention to their effects on nontargeted species.
Swarming honeybees can produce as much electricity as a thunderstorm, study shows
Swarms of honeybees can generate as much electrical charge in the atmosphere as a thunderstorm, according to new research from the University of Bristol.
This modular housing concept floats on water and is made from recycled plastic
Some people are already fantasizing about setting up colonies on the Moon and Mars, but we have barely begun to understand and conquer our own seas and oceans. Granted, we might already be killing off these bodies of water because of your carelessness and neglect, but a large portion of the planet’s maritime territory remains unharnessed. Hopefully, however, we can be smarter about how we use this invaluable resource, especially when it comes to building homes below or on top of our waters. There have already been numerous ideas about how houses and even whole communities can be built to float on water, but this more sustainable concept not only respects the marine environment but even creates potential habitats for the creatures of the sea.
How Many Eyes Does a Tarantula Have?
Many people will agree that spiders are freaks of nature. There’s a reason why a category of phobia is explicitly dedicated to this family of arthropods. Tarantulas take being scary to a whole new level, thanks to their large size, hairy body, and odd appearance. One more thing that’s scary about tarantulas is the number of eyes they have. Like most spider species, tarantulas have eight eyes. The cluster of eyes is arranged in rows on their head, giving the spider a grotesque appearance if you observe it up close. In this post, we’ll discuss the number of eyes a tarantula has, the functions of the eyes, and other details you need to know about them.
Here’s How Clearly Different Animals See As Compared to Humans
Apparently, we see the world in higher resolution than most animals do. Compared with many animals, human eyes aren’t particularly good at distinguishing colors or seeing in dim light. But, according to a group of researchers at Duke University, our eyes do excel by at least one measure which is called visual acuity and essentially means the clarity of vision.
