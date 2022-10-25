ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Marjorie M. Stoner

LEXINGTON: Marge Stoner followed her husband to Lexington in 1964 when he was offered his dream job to teach and coach at Lexington Schools. With their young family, it was a decision that enhanced all of their lives, for the rest of their lives. Marge was born October 22, 1933,...
LEXINGTON, OH
Dublin Jerome stonewalls Powell Olentangy Liberty

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Dublin Jerome proved that in blanking Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Dublin Jerome stormed in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the final half.
DUBLIN, OH
Liberty Center gives Port Clinton the business

Liberty Center gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Port Clinton 61-20 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Liberty Center opened with a 14-6 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.
PORT CLINTON, OH
New Albany escapes Dublin Coffman in thin win

New Albany eventually plied victory away from Dublin Coffman 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on October 29. Recently on October 22, Dublin Coffman squared off with Mt Vernon in a soccer game. For more, click here.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Central Catholic dominates Ashland

Ashland got no credit and no consideration from Central Catholic, which slammed the door 69-7 at Central Catholic High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Ashland after the first quarter.
ASHLAND, OH
Tiffin Columbian pours it on Rocky River

Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Rocky River, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
GALLERY: 2022 Bellville trick or treating

Local kids dressed up to receive candy from neighbors and business owners for Bellville's trick or treat on Thursday, Oct. 27. Main Street also hosted its annual Halloween parade.
BELLVILLE, OH
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union

Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
COLDWATER, OH
Upper Arlington triggers avalanche over Reynoldsburg

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Upper Arlington put away Reynoldsburg 37-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Reynoldsburg after the first quarter.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
Birthday Bash: Mansfield Sr. blanks Ontario to begin playoffs

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley turned 47 Friday and the Tygers threw him a party he won’t soon forget. Fifth-seeded Senior High forced five turnovers and thundered to a 38-0 win over No. 12 Ontario in the opening round of the Division III, Region 10 playoffs at Arlin Field.
MANSFIELD, OH
Eastwood mollywopps Fredericktown

It would have taken a herculean effort for Fredericktown to claim this one, and Eastwood wouldn't allow that in a 49-7 decision in Ohio high school football action on October 28. Eastwood moved in front of Fredericktown 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

