Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
Trainwreck claims his new platform to rival Twitch will “revolutionize streaming”
Streaming star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam believes his new rival platform to Twitch will “revolutionize streaming” due to one brand-new feature. As Twitch has cemented itself as the biggest platform in the world for streamers, there have been plenty of rivals that pop up and look to take its crown.
Adin Ross Twitch stream ends in disaster after leaking his own DMs
Twitch star Adin Ross leaked his own DMs during a recent broadcast leading the broadcast in a completely unexpected direction. Twitch streamers across the platform have gone viral dozens of times by accidentally revealing their private messages. Often creators on the platform have a momentary lapse of judgment and pull...
xQc blasts “fatphobic” label in Twitch rant after watching blindfolded dating show
Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Legyel explained why he’s okay with people being “fatphobic” and disagrees with how people apply the label to others. xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and it seems like the French Canadian has an opinion on everything under the sun and isn’t afraid to share them.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Streamer Provides Update Following Horrific TwitchCon Injury
Earlier this month, Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke her back during an incident that took place at TwitchCon. Over the last few days, Chechik has provided updates about the situation, and about the surgery she went through. On October 13th, Chechik shared a video of herself walking after the surgery. Just taking those few steps was apparently "so exhausting" that she slept the entire rest of the day. On October 16th, Chechik was able to leave the hospital, and in a follow-up Tweet, she revealed that she was finally able to shower, though not without assistance. Clearly she still has a long way to go on her path to recovery!
Viral TikTok of Katy Perry’s eye “glitch” during concert sparks concern
A viral TikTok video of Katy Perry seemingly losing control of her right eye with a twitch mid-concert has sparked worries from fans. The ‘Never Really Over’ singer was filmed during a performance at Las Vegas, and seemed to suffer an eye “glitch” at some point while on stage.
How to link your Activision ID and your Twitch account to receive MW2 Twitch drops
With Activision set to enable Twitch drops for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, many players have been wondering what they need to do to be able to receive MW2 Twitch drops and future ones as well. Anyone can unlock the Twitch drop rewards for CoD: MW2 by simply watching...
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Streamer “fell in love” with Twitch mod and flies across the world to meet
An Australian Twitch streamer made the 30-hour journey all the way to Germany, to meet one of her chat moderators, confirming they had “accidentally fell in love.”. Typically, the relationship between a Twitch streamer and their chatters is rather one-way. While viewers feel like they ‘know’ the streamer, the streamer themselves often sees nothing more than a username in their chat.
Overwatch 2 players furious as Halloween Terror skins given out as Twitch drops
Overwatch 2 players are disappointed the skin rewards for the Halloween event cannot be unlocked through playing the game but only via purchase or by watching a certain amount of Twitch streams. One of the highlights of any Overwatch event is finding out what special skins will be available to...
Twitch streamer’s gaming store robbed at gunpoint as thief steals Pokemon cards
Twitch streamer DSKoopa’s gaming store Pink Gorilla Games was hit with an armed robbery with the alleged thief making off with a PS3 and Pokemon cards. Popular streamer DSKoopa is well-known for his Twitch shenanigans where he shows what it’s like working at his gaming store and on Monday, things got very intense.
Corinna Kopf clowns “clingy” David Dobrik with leaked DMs
Corinna Kopf shared a joke with her audience on Instagram at the expense of David Dobrik, calling the YouTubers “clingy” and leaking his DMs. Corinna is a popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator, with almost seven million followers on Instagram alone. She regularly appears in David Dobrik’s videos,...
The Simpsons Death Note parody drops first disturbing clip
The Simpsons sometimes like to play with animation styles, and now this includes a parody of the popular anime Death Note. The Simpsons likes to parody many a horror genre during their Halloween episodes, and now hit gothic anime Death Note will fall victim to this. During this year’s Treehouse...
Tattoo artist divides viewers after ‘inking’ a baby in viral TikTok
A tattoo artist has elicited mixed reactions from viewers after filming herself ‘inking’ a baby in a viral TikTok video. Ayala Bratt, a 22-year-old professional tattoo artist of three years, left TikTok viewers divided after giving an infant a temporary tattoo to match with their parents. In a...
Casey Neistat hits out at Kanye West for “fanning flames of hatred”
YouTube megastar Casey Neistat has shared his perspective on Kayne West’s recent actions, following several antisemitic remarks and controversial actions carried by out West. Kayne West is currently facing a barrage of backlash after the 808s & Heartbreaks musician caused controversy with numerous comments levied at the Jewish community.
Overwatch 2 ban wave hits thousands of cheaters as hacker POTGs go viral
Thousands of Overwatch 2 cheaters have been purged in a major ban wave as players grow increasingly concerned about the threat of hackers in their games. Overwatch 2 has had a very rollercoaster launch thus far. After a rocky debut with DDoS attacks and controversial phone verification requirements that have since been updated, the hero shooter bounced back to record-high player counts.
Rockstar's throwing a life preserver to that guy with 6,000 hours of Red Dead Online on Stadia
A humanitarian disaster, averted.
Blac Chyna denies kidnapping allegations by TikToker Ava Louise
Blac Chyna has denied kidnapping allegations made by TikToker Ava Louise, who accused the model of preventing her from leaving her home. The 32-year-old model came under fire after the TikTok musician accused her of kidnapping people, saying that she had to sign a very “creepy” Non-disclosure-agreement when visiting Blac at 4 am.
How to watch The Simpsons Death Note special – where to stream
Here’s your guide on how to watch and stream The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, featuring the highly-anticipated parody of Death Note, plus The Babadook and more. Some of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes rank among the best in the show’s history, whether it’s the parody of The Shining, the one where the teachers eat the children, or – a personal favorite – Homer 3D.
