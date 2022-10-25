Earlier this month, Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik broke her back during an incident that took place at TwitchCon. Over the last few days, Chechik has provided updates about the situation, and about the surgery she went through. On October 13th, Chechik shared a video of herself walking after the surgery. Just taking those few steps was apparently "so exhausting" that she slept the entire rest of the day. On October 16th, Chechik was able to leave the hospital, and in a follow-up Tweet, she revealed that she was finally able to shower, though not without assistance. Clearly she still has a long way to go on her path to recovery!

9 DAYS AGO