richlandsource.com
Marjorie M. Stoner
LEXINGTON: Marge Stoner followed her husband to Lexington in 1964 when he was offered his dream job to teach and coach at Lexington Schools. With their young family, it was a decision that enhanced all of their lives, for the rest of their lives. Marge was born October 22, 1933,...
New Philadelphia flexes defensive muscle to keep New Concord John Glenn off the scoreboard
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in New Philadelphia's 3-0 blanking of New Concord John Glenn in Ohio girls soccer action on October 29. New Philadelphia opened with a 3-0 advantage over New Concord John Glenn through the first...
Blank check: New Concord John Glenn writes off New Philadelphia with nothing but zeroes
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Concord John Glenn followed in snuffing New Philadelphia's offense 1-0 on October 29 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 25, New Philadelphia squared off with East Liverpool in a soccer game. For more, click here.
Liberty Center gives Port Clinton the business
Liberty Center gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Port Clinton 61-20 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Liberty Center opened with a 14-6 advantage over Port Clinton through the first quarter.
New Albany escapes Dublin Coffman in thin win
New Albany eventually plied victory away from Dublin Coffman 3-2 in Ohio girls soccer on October 29. Recently on October 22, Dublin Coffman squared off with Mt Vernon in a soccer game. For more, click here.
Dublin Jerome stonewalls Powell Olentangy Liberty
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Dublin Jerome proved that in blanking Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Dublin Jerome stormed in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 1-0 to begin the final half.
Close Encounter: Whitehouse Anthony Wayne nips North Ridgeville
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Whitehouse Anthony Wayne chalked up in tripping North Ridgeville 21-16 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28. North Ridgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne as the first quarter ended.
Sunbury Big Walnut ends the party for Uniontown Green
Sunbury Big Walnut put together a victorious gameplan to stop Uniontown Green 35-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Upper Arlington triggers avalanche over Reynoldsburg
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Upper Arlington put away Reynoldsburg 37-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Reynoldsburg after the first quarter.
Tiffin Columbian pours it on Rocky River
Tiffin Columbian showed no mercy to Rocky River, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. Tiffin Columbian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.
Central Catholic dominates Ashland
Ashland got no credit and no consideration from Central Catholic, which slammed the door 69-7 at Central Catholic High on October 28 in Ohio football action. Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Ashland after the first quarter.
Downtown Improvement Advisory Board agrees to spend $5K on Mansfield holiday lights
MANSFIELD -- The city's Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Friday approved donating $5,000 to Mansfield's holiday lights effort in 2022. The Richland County Development Group's beautification sector is in the process of securing private and public funding for what has become an annual six-week period of holiday magic in the downtown.
North Canton Hoover shoots past Pataskala Licking Heights with early burst
North Canton Hoover scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 38-7 win over Pataskala Licking Heights in Ohio high school football action on October 28. The first quarter gave North Canton Hoover a 14-0 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.
NECIC panel discusses healthcare disparities among African Americans
MANSFIELD — Nancy Mathieu has seen racial bias play out in the medical field. "I've been in the ER where you can have two people walk in with the same pain from cancer," said Mathieu, a family physician in Mansfield.
Coldwater routs Richwood North Union
Coldwater's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Richwood North Union 41-7 in Ohio high school football on October 28. Coldwater moved in front of Richwood North Union 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
New Albany takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Westerville North
New Albany tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Westerville North 49-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. The first quarter gave New Albany a 21-0 lead over Westerville North.
Birthday Bash: Mansfield Sr. blanks Ontario to begin playoffs
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior coach Chioke Bradley turned 47 Friday and the Tygers threw him a party he won’t soon forget. Fifth-seeded Senior High forced five turnovers and thundered to a 38-0 win over No. 12 Ontario in the opening round of the Division III, Region 10 playoffs at Arlin Field.
Avon Lake blankets Sylvania Southview with swarming defensive effort
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Avon Lake stopped Sylvania Southview to the tune of a 26-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on October 28. Avon Lake moved in front of Sylvania Southview 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
West Jefferson rides to cruise-control win over Newcomerstown
West Jefferson showed top form to dominate Newcomerstown during a 49-14 victory in Ohio high school football on October 28. West Jefferson opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newcomerstown through the first quarter.
Aurora delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian
Aurora found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 27-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28. Tough to find an edge early, Aurora and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
