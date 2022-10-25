ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/25 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

First Alert Weather: Rain lingers 02:35

It's been a damp, dreary morning, with drizzle, fog, and scattered showers. There is a dense fog advisory for a good portion of the area through 10 am. The drizzle and fog will last through the remainder of the morning hours, and will gradually dissipate by noon.

Otherwise, Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with an ongoing chance of showers. It will be mild and muggy with a high of 69. Low 70s are possible for interior portions of New Jersey. For tonight, skies remain cloudy, and the threat of showers persists. Fog will develop late. Mild and muggy conditions prevail with a low of 62.

Wednesday looks to be nearly identical to today, with the only difference being that the showers will become a bit more concentrated at times. Our high will be 69.

Overall, this does not look to be a heavy rain event, with most areas not even seeing a half an inch by the time the system clears out by Thursday. A heavy downpour cannot be ruled out though.

