ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Comments / 69

Harold Clark
4d ago

Just the idea that "baristas" (i.e. coffee pourers) ☕️ should need a union is laughable. Nothing more than entry level work that teens should be doing.. It just goes to show how desperate unions have become for dues paying members.

Reply(16)
34
dev_adv
4d ago

UAW for 43 years and was involved in numerous negotiations, we weren't even allowed in the plant and we didn't discuss what was happening just so rumors didn't start. Starbucks is doing the right thing

Reply(1)
16
Joe Harper
4d ago

When will people realize that the only guarantee you get if joining a union, is having to pay dues? No guarantee of higher wages or benefits, just another payroll deduction.

Reply(4)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Penny Hoarder

Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers

An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Fortune

‘We have GOT to get paid more’: Starbucks workers fed up with Gen Z ‘hacking’ the menu with complicated drinks orders they see on TikTok

Starbucks workers are fed up with customers ‘hacking’ the menu with complicated orders. Social media is rife with so-called Starbucks “hacks” that involve convoluted recipes aimed at slashing prices or opening up secret menu options. The hashtag #starbuckshack has almost half a billion views on TikTok...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Closes This Location Next Month

Another location closes its doors. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 16 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
OREGON STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Misleads Customers About Medication

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
107K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy