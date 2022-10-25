Read full article on original website
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Facebook Warns 1M Users About Usernames, Passwords Stolen Via Malicious Apps
Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook has announced that it is going to share details about Facebook users whose accounts may have been compromised due to security issues with various apps downloaded from iOS and Android. According to a report, Facebook said that it has identified 400 malicious Android and iOS...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Warning as hackers target people trying to use sites like PayPal and TikTok
Windows and Android users are being targeted by hackers using deliberately misspelt domains for some of the world's most popular websites - known as typosquatting. Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at NordVPN, said the attack is large-scale and malicious. Marijus said: “The scale of this malicious cyber campaign is worrying,...
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 last month, Apple has now rolled out another software update, iOS 16.0.3. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
New phishing method looks just like the real thing, but it steals your passwords
Thanks to a new phishing method, hackers could steal all sorts of personal information by simply mimicking real login forms in Application Mode. This is a feature that’s available in all Chromium-based browsers, which includes Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Brave. Using Application Mode allows threat actors to spread...
Is Your Android Being Tracked by an AirTag? Here's How to Find Out
AirTags, although designed to act as key, wallet and luggage finders, have been misused by thieves and stalkers to track people's locations, as well as their personal items, without their knowledge. Over the last year, Apple has released several antistalking features to help people find rogue AirTags near them, and that includes an app for Android users.
A Spotify price hike appears likely – should you cancel?
Spotify is considering raising prices for its Premium music streaming plan in the US, according to a recent report in entertainment industry daily Variety. The news emerged from an earnings call with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where the company announced a boost in paid subscribers by 7 million users, along with 20 percent total active monthly user growth, during the third quarter of 2022.
Google Cloud wants to help Web3 developers build on the blockchain
In an effort to show its commitment to the "future" of the Internet, Google has announced a new Blockchain Node Engine, which the company hopes will help Web3 developers build and deploy new products on blockchain-based platforms. This follows news earlier in 2022 that the company would introduce a new...
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
What Is the Best Browser for Your Privacy?
Your web browser is your window to the internet, and while it gives you a view of everything you can find online, windows work both ways. The same tool giving you access to the outside world is the same one used to give Big Tech a window into your private life.
How to Delete Your Shazam Account on Mobile and Desktop
Shazam might be the biggest music recognition app, but there are more like it on the market. Competitors like SoundHound, Musixmatch, and even Deezer's music recognition tool are relatively popular and get the job done. If you've found a more suitable music recognition app and want to get rid of...
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
