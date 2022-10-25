Read full article on original website
Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street. That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit. At first glance, you might think you...
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
Ann C. Stark
Ann C. Stark, 89, of Beeville, Texas peacefully entered eternal rest on October 21, 2022. Ann was born March 3, 1933 in Denton, Texas to Felix W. and Lotta E. Callahan. She was a 1951 graduate of Denton High School and a 1954 graduate of North Texas University. Ann married...
Corpus Christi Veterans Stand Down to deliver hygiene and a warm meal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention homeless veterans, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosting a one stop access to benefit you. They will be providing some basic items for your immediate use including a hot lunch, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, flu shots and more. Contact...
Louise Marie Henicke Staggs
Louise Marie Henicke Staggs left this world at the age of 88 on October 26, 2022. She was born on March 11, 1934 in Victoria, Texas to Ben Henicke and Minnie Kleiber Henicke. Louise was a resident of Live Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, George West, Texas where she was known for her love of jewelry and make up. She enjoyed attending church services on Sunday morning and could be seen all dressed up with her purse on her arm walking down the hall to the prayer service. Louise enjoyed the daily activities at the home until she could no longer participate.
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Nana Kelley Brown
Nana Kelley Brown passed away surrounded by her loving family at her ranch home in Bee County, Texas, on October 26, 2022. She was 76. Nana was born April 30, 1946, in San Antonio, to Robert Martin Kelley and Ora Nell Thigpen Kelley. She was a 1964 graduate of William B. Travis High School in Austin, TX. After High School, she earned an associates degree in business administration. She married her husband of 56 years, Austin Edwin Brown II, on June 11, 1966, in Beeville, Texas.
Rebecca Elizabeth Pawlik
Her journey in life was led with a happy heart. She found joy in the people she met along the way, lifting them up with her humor and friendship. Becky was born March 23, 1972, in Beeville, Texas, to Leonard and Betty (Ballentine) Pawlik. Deeply rooted in life in the country, Becky grew in humble beginnings, led by the love of her Catholic faith, family and friends.
Eric Dewayne Bustos
Eric Dewayne Bustos passed away suddenly on October 22, 2022 at the age of 45. Eric was born on May 31, 1977 to parents Gonzalo and Maria Bustos. Eric grew up in Portland, Texas where he graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 1996. He was an exceptional athlete, who played football, track, baseball, and any sport available to participate in. After high school, he then proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years, followed by another 4 years serving in the U.S. Air Force. Eric later attended Del Mar College and received his Associate in Applied Science degree on May 12, 2017. He was very active in his community by serving on several boards and coaching several leagues for the children in Portland. He loved his community with his whole heart. There wasn’t ever a time when you didn’t see a smile on Eric’s face, and he always greeted you with a hug or a handshake.
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd to celebrate milestones
The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in George West, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Episcopal presence in George West, the 80th anniversary of its consecration and the 85th anniversary of its admittance as a Mission Church in the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, Sunday, Oct. 30. To commemorate these milestones, a service of Holy Eucharist will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a reception in and special blessing of the newly remodeled parish hall. The Rev. Kelly Conkling, a childhood member of the church, will preside as the Celebrant and Priest. For more information, email goodshepherdgw@gmail.com.
Cole Park Skate Park reopens, City of Corpus Christi reveals long-term plans for park
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cole Park Skate Park renovations were unveiled by the City of Corpus Christi Thursday in front of dozens of excited skaters. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated $325,000 worth of repairs to the skate park portion of Cole Park. City officials said they added enhanced security features when the pier was officially reopened in 2021.
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass, she said.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Victoria Police make arrest in illegal gambling case
30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police made an arrest Friday, October 28, 2022, in an illegal gambling case. 30-year-old Desirae Alvarado was arrested on money laundering and organized crime charges after being arrested on two warrants Friday morning. The warrants come...
Corpus Christi Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Corpus Christi City Council positions will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election that is fast approaching. Early voting takes begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Overcrowding at Nueces County Jail continues
Because of jail overpopulation, some inmates are held in large holding cells. It is typically not a jail living area, however, inmates are given what they need.
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 37-year-old missing kayaker in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday at 1:13 p.m. for a missing kayaker. The 37-year-old man’s father reported him missing Sunday around 10 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard searched Matagorda Bay and Boogy Bayou Sunday and Monday. Other agencies were involved in the search on foot, air and water. The missing man is identified...
After cold front nice fall-like weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front will be moving through the Rio Grande Valley Friday afternoon bringing the threat of strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The marginal severe weather risk is confined to the coastal areas of Cameron and Willacy counties while the slight risk is further to our north around […]
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
