ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match

A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Fightful

Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman

Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Fightful

Details Behind AEW's Behind The Scenes Documentary

Things are still looking good for All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery. AEW talent and staff were informed this past week that AEW set to produce a documentary show that will focus on the behind the scenes aspect of a group of All Elite Wrestling talent. We're told that talent were given the option to not be involved in the documentary. Filming is set to start in November at the Baltimore AEW Dynamite, and run six weeks through the AEW tapings in Garland, Texas on December 14.
TEXAS STATE
Fightful

Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Fightful

WWE Files Trademark Related To Elektra Lopez

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 26, WWE filed to trademark "La Madrina" for entertainment services. That is a nickname for Elektra Lopez. Lopez recently returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday, October 25. Prior to her return, she was paired with Legado del Fantasma but did not move up to the main roster with them. Instead, they are currently paired with Zelina Vega, who recently stated that she is the person WWE can look to when they want to get something over.
Fightful

Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Fightful

Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?

Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
Fightful

Logan Paul Wants To Wrestle In India And Australia

Logan Paul wants to keep traveling the world with WWE. Paul is set to embark to Saudi Arabia to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown jewel. This will mark Paul's third match in WWE. He signed a multi-match deal with the company in July.
Fightful

NJPW Battle In The Valley Announced For February 2023

NJPW returns to San Jose in 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that NJPW Battle in the Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The event will emanate from the San Jose Civic. The last NJPW Battle in the Valley event took place on November 13, 2021. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy