Read full article on original website
Related
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Roman Reigns Appearance, Trick Or Street Fight Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
Roman Reigns comes to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. Monday's Raw is the final episode of the Raw brand before WWE Crown Jewel where Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating See Increases Following Return To Normal Time Slot On 10/26/22
Viewership numbers for the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 997,000 viewers. This number is up 33% from last week's episode which drew 752,000 viewers. Last week, Dynamite was preempted, airing on Tuesday, October 18. The show posted a...
Details Behind AEW's Behind The Scenes Documentary
Things are still looking good for All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery. AEW talent and staff were informed this past week that AEW set to produce a documentary show that will focus on the behind the scenes aspect of a group of All Elite Wrestling talent. We're told that talent were given the option to not be involved in the documentary. Filming is set to start in November at the Baltimore AEW Dynamite, and run six weeks through the AEW tapings in Garland, Texas on December 14.
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
WWE Files Trademark Related To Elektra Lopez
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 26, WWE filed to trademark "La Madrina" for entertainment services. That is a nickname for Elektra Lopez. Lopez recently returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday, October 25. Prior to her return, she was paired with Legado del Fantasma but did not move up to the main roster with them. Instead, they are currently paired with Zelina Vega, who recently stated that she is the person WWE can look to when they want to get something over.
Kazuchika Okada Was Hoping To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW came together for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event featuring talent from both promotions. Kazuchika Okada was in one of the headlining bouts as he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Adam Cole and Hangman Page.
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/29): New USA Tag Belts Debut, Max The Impaler, Ricky Morton In Action
NWA USA Results (10/29) - Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. - Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino at Hard Times. - Kerry Morton tells May Valentine that he will be keeping an eye on the Davey Richards...
Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?
Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
GUNTHER Disgusted By Rey Mysterio, Sheamus Gets Married, Mick Foley Deactivates Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 29, 2022. - GUNTHER says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline on The SmackDown LowDown.
Shawn Michaels: I Tell Talent That The Hardest Work They're Ever Going To Do Is Creatively
Shawn Michaels comments on the importance of talent owning their own creativity, using D-Generation X as a good example of why it's important for wrestlers to have creative freedom. D-Generation X recently celebrated 25 years since their formation on the October 10, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Behind...
NJPW Night Before Rumble On 44th Street Results (10/27): Jon Moxley, Amazing Red, More Surprises
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its Night Before Rumble on 44th Street event on October 27 from Palladium Times Square in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Night Before Rumble On 44th Street Results (10/27) - Kevin Knight &...
Jim Ross: I Started My Career Doing An Hour Show, It Looks Like That's How I'll End It
Jim Ross comments on being part of AEW Rampage. Ross' role on AEW commentary has changed over the years as he was initially used for pay-per-views and AEW Dynamite alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. In recent time, Ross was inserted into the broadcast booth for the second hour of Dynamite and called AEW Rampage.
Jay White: Me vs. Kazuchika Okada Is Bigger Than Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
Switchblade says it's his time and his era. Jay White is now the leader of Bullet Club and has been for several years. White took over the faction following the departure of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page. Jay White has expanded to include new members...
Logan Paul Wants To Wrestle In India And Australia
Logan Paul wants to keep traveling the world with WWE. Paul is set to embark to Saudi Arabia to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown jewel. This will mark Paul's third match in WWE. He signed a multi-match deal with the company in July.
Roxanne Perez: Shawn Michaels Told Me, 'We're Throwing You In The Deep End'
Before signing with WWE at the beginning of 2022, Roxanne Perez had already found success as Rok-C in Ring of Honor and the Independent scene. Perez made her WWE TV debut on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up and was on NXT TV the following week. Speaking on...
Short-Film 'Tito' Starring Claudio Castagnoli And Erick Redbeard Released On YouTube
Claudio Castagnoli and Erick Redbeard star in a new film. TITO, a short-film written and directed by Anthony Notarile & Andy Tworischuk, has been released on YouTube. The film stars Claudio Castagnoli as Lucky and Erick Redbeard (Joseph Rudd) as Hammer. The description of the film reads, "Caught in a...
NJPW Battle In The Valley Announced For February 2023
NJPW returns to San Jose in 2023. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that NJPW Battle in the Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023. The event will emanate from the San Jose Civic. The last NJPW Battle in the Valley event took place on November 13, 2021. The...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0