upr.org
Utah Lake Restoration plan is officially canceled
The Utah State Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands has officially canceled the application of the proposed Utah Lake Restoration Project. The cancellation is due to concerns that the disposal of land would impede navigation on the lake and the plan would transfer sovereign lands to private partners, violating public trust.
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Museums
One of the most important lessons I learned during last summer’s long hot afternoons was that the best place to appreciate Utah’s natural beauty can sometimes be inside an art museum. As I stepped off the blistering hot sidewalk and through the doors of the Brigham City art...
upr.org
Wild About Utah: Haunted in the forest
When life throws scary at you, what do you do? As we increasingly consider mental and emotional health issues and strategies, I find that my answer is that I go to the forest. Of course, I go there when things are going smoothly too, but I agree with Henry David Thoreau when he wrote, “When I would recreate myself, I seek the darkest wood.” He, in fact, recommended the “most dismal swamp,” but that is a little too slimy for me. I will stick with solid soil.
upr.org
Utah COVID-19 cases rise for first time in weeks
For a while, it looked like COVID-19 cases were slowly starting to decrease in Utah. But now? Cases are on a rapid rise for the first time in weeks. According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, 2,119 new cases and 14 new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported this week. The last time Utah saw over 2,000 positive cases was back in the middle of September.
