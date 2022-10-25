ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAWeekly.com

Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
MMAmania.com

Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
MMAmania.com

Uriah Hall went down ‘dark path’ following MMA retirement: ‘I even at one point looked at my firearm’

Uriah Hall has moved on from mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but it wasn’t easy. Upon entering Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in April 2013, Hall, 38, was touted as perhaps the best prospect in all of MMA. “Primetime” delivered some of the greatest performances in The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) history on season 17, landing a violent spinning wheel kick and knockout from under guard.
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva targets MMA retirement fight in Japan: ‘I need to give back to Japan’

Anderson Silva will be far away from Japan when he meets Jake Paul in a boxing match tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. However, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) king still plans on returning to the “Land of the Rising Sun” to top off his illustrious mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva accepts Jake Paul’s latest bet ahead of boxing match

Jake Paul has upped the stakes ahead of his next boxing match. This weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul takes on his most formidable opponent yet, former reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva. Never lacking in confidence, Paul presented his accomplished foe with a wager for their contest at today’s final press conference (Thurs.,Oct. 27, 2022).
Men's Health

Thor Bjornsson Is ‘Saying Goodbye’ to Boxing and Moving Onto a New Challenge

Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson surprised many of his fans when, after winning Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th year in a row, he announced that he was quitting strongman and retraining as a boxer. Three years and a 100-pound weight loss transformation later, he beat fellow strongman-turned-fighter Eddie Hall in "the world's heaviest fight." But in a pair of recent videos on his YouTube channel, Bjornsson makes another announcement about his career and what the future holds.
