MMAWeekly.com
Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video
During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul promises to ‘f—k up’ Anderson Silva in bizarre weigh ins outburst
Jake Paul has put himself in a dangerous mindset entering his main event showdown with Anderson Silva later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be Paul’s biggest boxing test to date and one he doesn’t plan on fumbling at the goal line.
MMAmania.com
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones blasts Stipe Miocic for holding up UFC 282 super fight — ‘Sign the contract’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to (finally) make his heavyweight debut opposite former 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So what’s the hold up?. “I’m preparing to...
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul
A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona. Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner. ‘The Problem Child’...
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
MMAmania.com
Uriah Hall went down ‘dark path’ following MMA retirement: ‘I even at one point looked at my firearm’
Uriah Hall has moved on from mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but it wasn’t easy. Upon entering Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in April 2013, Hall, 38, was touted as perhaps the best prospect in all of MMA. “Primetime” delivered some of the greatest performances in The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) history on season 17, landing a violent spinning wheel kick and knockout from under guard.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley: ‘People would put a lot more respect on my name’ if I lost against Petr Yan at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley is officially the top contender in Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Bantamweight division. Unfortunately for “Suga,” his biggest career victory didn’t come without some controversy. The popular Contender Series alum, O’Malley, defeated the former titleholder, Petr Yan, in a hard-fought battle via split decision...
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Steve Garcia destroys Chase Hooper with vicious TKO | UFC Vegas 63
Steve Garcia left nothing to the imagination earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Mean Machine” stopped featherweight youngster Chase Hooper with a vicious first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 63 On...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Christian Rodriguez submits Joshua Weems with slick anaconda choke | UFC Vegas 63
Christian Rodriguez scored the biggest victory of his young career earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the 24-year-old prospect stopped Joshua Weems with a first-round submission (anaconda choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 63 On...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva targets MMA retirement fight in Japan: ‘I need to give back to Japan’
Anderson Silva will be far away from Japan when he meets Jake Paul in a boxing match tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. However, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) king still plans on returning to the “Land of the Rising Sun” to top off his illustrious mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva accepts Jake Paul’s latest bet ahead of boxing match
Jake Paul has upped the stakes ahead of his next boxing match. This weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul takes on his most formidable opponent yet, former reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva. Never lacking in confidence, Paul presented his accomplished foe with a wager for their contest at today’s final press conference (Thurs.,Oct. 27, 2022).
Men's Health
Thor Bjornsson Is ‘Saying Goodbye’ to Boxing and Moving Onto a New Challenge
Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson surprised many of his fans when, after winning Iceland's Strongest Man for the 10th year in a row, he announced that he was quitting strongman and retraining as a boxer. Three years and a 100-pound weight loss transformation later, he beat fellow strongman-turned-fighter Eddie Hall in "the world's heaviest fight." But in a pair of recent videos on his YouTube channel, Bjornsson makes another announcement about his career and what the future holds.
