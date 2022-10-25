Read full article on original website
Autumn Trays and Gnomes Cards
These fun Fall Tiered Tray designs by Karen use new dies from Spellbinders. She created 3 different cards, die cutting from colored cardstock and added some dimension with a little ink blending. The dies can be combined in so many different ways to create unlimited card ideas!. Visit the Spellbinders...
Free Digital Halloween Sticker Pack
These adorable little Halloween pumpkins, Jack O’ Lanterns and Candy Corns digital stickers are perfect to add to your digital scrapbook pages this Halloween. Designed by Kristin Aagard they are FREE to download. -Heather. Looking for more Halloween printables? Check these out on Etsy.
How to make easy recycled napkin Halloween ghost decorations
This is so darling! A ghost with a bow. The possibilities are endless. Think about all the accessories you could put on your ghost decorations flying around every unexpected corner of your house. Fly on over to the blog PMQ for Two for the tutorial on how to make these easy recycled white napkin Halloween ghost decorations.
Fussy Cut Autumn Day Layout
Lisa used a + “plus sign” for the basis of her design on this Autumn Day Layout. She watercolor painted the main + shape onto the background adding the photo where the lines intersect and then fussy cut lots and lots of leaves and acorns from pattern paper adding them over the painted areas including a few cute critters in the mix too.
October Memory Planner Pages
Jennie used the Luna collection from Prima to create her sweet October Memory Planner Pages. I love the pastel pinks and oranges, these trendy soft colors are perfect for anyone who doesn’t want dark and spooky for Halloween! Along with tiny photos she added lots of hand journaling and cute little ephemera pieces.
Halloween Birthday Layout with Free Sketch
Erica used a sketch from Page Maps as the inspiration for this wonderful Halloween Birthday Layout. This design has room for 2-3 photos, a title and subtitle, embellishments, some journaling and lots of layers of paper. And of course this sketch can be used for any occasion and also rotated for more options.
3 Pastel Halloween Cards
A big trend in Halloween decor I’ve noticed the last few years is pinks and pastels, perfect for those that don’t care for dark and spooky designs. These three Halloween cards feature products from The Stamp Market and use pink and soft orange with black to add some contrast for a very sweet color combo!
Do ghosts really exist? Halloween is a haunting time of memories, dreams and ideas
Commentary on the October holiday by Fresno State professor.
Christmas Hand Embroidery Sampler Pattern
Get a jump on your Christmas crafting with this adorable sampler kit that you can purchase from ADORNit. It makes a great gift or a decoration for your own home. Featuring all sorts of Christmas images like a dancing penguin and a candy cane, it is charming. The kit includes the pattern, the sulky threads needed, and the wash away stabilizer. It also includes a stitch and color guide which will help you along with your canvas.
Knit Some Mitts with Big Dice Energy
If life feels like you’ve been rolling 1s lately, you need to knit yourself some big dice energy. These fun mitts from Megan-Anne Llama use two colors of fingering weight yarn and are covered with die shapes. They’re a pretty quick project and the perfect thing for the gamer in your life.
Easy Scrap Busting Quilt Block
If you make a lot of quilts then you inevitably end up with a lot of scraps. Then you get to use them all up in other projects like this fun and easy block from A Bright Corner. The block is called Scrappy Susannah and looks great in any combination...
Learn about Ocean Animals with This Bump Game
It’s always nice to have games to include in unit studies to make learning more fun or to present information in different ways. If you’re learning about the ocean, this printable game is a fun way for kids to learn the names of different ocean animals. It’s called...
