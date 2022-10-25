Get a jump on your Christmas crafting with this adorable sampler kit that you can purchase from ADORNit. It makes a great gift or a decoration for your own home. Featuring all sorts of Christmas images like a dancing penguin and a candy cane, it is charming. The kit includes the pattern, the sulky threads needed, and the wash away stabilizer. It also includes a stitch and color guide which will help you along with your canvas.

