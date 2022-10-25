With a strong culture and consistent identity, Mike Gundy has the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the steadiest program in the Big 12

Former Pokes quarterback Mike Gundy has taken Oklahoma State to a bowl game in 17 of his 18 seasons as the head coach of the Cowboys. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Mike Gundy is in Year 18 in Stillwater, and the former Oklahoma State quarterback once again has his Cowboys ranked inside the Top 10 contending for a Big 12 title.

The 55-year-old coach still rocks the mullet and the visor, and that consistent look — and make no mistake it takes guts to sport a mullet, albeit a cleaned-up one, in 2022 — is the embodiment of Gundy’s program.

The Pokes have become one of college football’s most steady teams. Not too flashy. Gritty. Good.

A year ago, Oklahoma State went 12-2 in 2021, falling inches short of beating Baylor for the Big 12 Championship. It beat Notre Dame, Texas and Oklahoma in the same season.

The pain of missing a potential College Football Playoff by such thin margins, plus losing 12 key starters and a renowned defensive coordinator would cripple most programs the next season.

Not Mike Gundy’s Cowboys.

After rallying to beat Texas 41-34 on Saturday, it seems appropriate to give Gundy and his program their plaudits after once again getting off the mat and responding with discipline and toughness.

Lots of coaches talk about it. Few teams have it.

DAT — discipline and toughness — is Oklahoma State’s mantra in 2022, and after suffering a stinging overtime loss at TCU the prior weekend, the Cowboys used their rallying cry to upset a surging Longhorns team at home Saturday.

The Pokes were down multiple starters on both sides of the ball, and their senior quarterback Spencer Sanders was banged up badly. So at the pregame breakfast, Gundy delivered his “next man up” speech.

“I told them this morning in the hotel. We had the 70 guys here that travel, and I said, ‘Everybody in this room is good enough to play today and win and play at a high level or you wouldn’t be in this room.

“I don’t know who it’s going to be, but if you’re in this room, you’re good enough and we expect you to play well. And I understand you’re gonna make a mistake, but I expect you to play well and I expect you to understand it’s going to be a fistfight. And you have to strike them in the mouth. That’s just the way it is.’ That’s what I asked them to do and that’s what they did.”

Again, lots of coaches preach a similar mentality, but it takes real culture for “next man up” to truly come to fruition.

Like at Oklahoma State.

Gundy’s pregame pep-talk proved to be prophetic, as Oklahoma State suffered more injuries in the game against Texas, causing “2s, 3s, and 4s to play a lot today,” said Sanders. But the psychological ploy worked because of the true culture Gundy has established in Stillwater.

Despite being down so many bodies, Oklahoma State rallied down 14 and hung on for the win. While Texas was plagued by penalties (14), drops and miscues in the second half, Oklahoma State kept its composure and was the more disciplined team, outscoring the Longhorns 17-3 after halftime. They committed zero (accepted) penalties. Sanders was particularly gutsy, fighting through a series of undisclosed injuries to lead the Cowboys with over 400 total yards and two touchdowns.

“When your quarterback is a very competitive player, he’s willing to give his body up, play injured, never says a word, never complains, he just keeps playing, that makes my job easier,” Gundy said.

Oklahoma State is now 6-1, 3-1 in the conference, and while the Big 12 looks far from decided, the Pokes are in prime position to once again return to the title game.

However the Cowboys’ season ultimately plays out, they’re guaranteed to go to a bowl game for the 17th straight year.

That’s sustained success almost every other program in the Big 12 would trade for tomorrow.

Gundy has had his struggles in Bedlam, and he certainly has prior baggage from saying some really stupid statements. He’s flirted with leaving his alma mater many times, but he never has.

He’s a darn good coach, and he doesn’t look to be leaving Stillwater anytime soon. He’s calmer now, too, not the guy screaming about his age and being a man.

Gundy did beat Oklahoma last season and will be favored to do so again this fall. The Cowboys have won double-digit games seven times since 2010, and with OU and Texas off to the SEC soon, they could be the class of the Big 12 in the future.

While so many other programs are cycling through new coaches and different staffs, there’s a stability in Stillwater unparalleled across most of the country.

That’s a testament to Gundy, his staff and Oklahoma State’s players.