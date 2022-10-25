Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That's an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002
Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending October 27, up from 6.94% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%. The last time the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Fed is killing the housing market
The US economy grew by a 2.6% adjusted annual rate in the third-quarter, bouncing back from two negative quarters and beating analyst expectations. This ultra-resilient economy stands in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive attempts to quell inflation by slowing growth through aggressive interest rates. But a quick look under the hood of Thursday's headline GDP number reveals a different story: The housing market is feeling the burden of central bank policy and crumbling under the extra weight.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The US economy bounced back last quarter after shrinking in the first half of the year
The US economy grew last quarter, bouncing back after shrinking in the first half of the year — but there are indications that consumer spending, which powers the US economy, is starting to soften. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — rose by an annualized...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Employers kept hiking workers' wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year. The welcome GDP...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A guaranteed way to beat inflation temporarily crashed a Treasury website
The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors' requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond's 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Fetterman slams Big Oil for surging profits and failure to invest in new supply
Democrat John Fetterman scolded the oil industry on Thursday for reaping massive profits and argued companies are rewarding shareholders instead of aggressively investing in new supply. "Big Oil just made another round of record profits by gouging Americans at the gas pump," Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, said in...
