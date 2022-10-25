Stetson Bennett 'loves' fire from Kirby Smart in games

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As a fifth-year super-senior and three-year starter for the Georgia Bulldogs, Stetson Bennett IV has gotten pretty close with UGA head coach Kirby Smart. The two have won quite a lot of games together. And over the time spent in Athens, Bennett has come to learn every one of Smart’s tricks and how he likes to push his players’ buttons.

Kirby Smart is certainly a more traditional football coach. From his philosophy on the field to his agro, rah-rah sort of personality in the locker room. He can get pretty animated at times, and Bennett has watched him blow his top on several occasions. However, the Dawgs head man does strike a balance between offering fiery support and staunch criticism.

Per Stetson Bennett, that balance is just right, and he keeps the players fired up. Here he was when asked about Smart’s explosive demeanor as a coach:

“Yeah, no I love it I love a little fire, you know. And like that, from a standpoint of wanting the best for the team, you know. So when you put in that, I heard somebody call it an emotional bank. Like you make deposits and then you can pull it out whenever you get after us a little bit. But as far as motivation, I love him. I think he’s one of the best I’ve ever heard. You know, he gets fired up in in his own little special way and it makes you ready to play football.”

Bennett says bye week helped shoulder injury

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett injured his shoulder two seasons ago in a 44-28 loss to the Florida Gators, and has since reaggravated the same injury from his sophomore campaign.

Ahead of the Florida game this season, Bennett gave an update on his injury and how he’s been dealing with it throughout the year.

“A couple of years ago we got smoked,” Bennett said of how he sustained the injury. “Slid the protection left and they came from the right. That was the play that me and Marcus got hurt. We were rolling, that was a tough injury, tough touchdown play was what that was.

“As far as this year, it got a little banged up against Missouri, it got hit a little bit. Auburn a little shaky. Going into Vandy it felt like I was healing up a bit and i feel better now. Bye week helped out. I’ll try not to do that this year because I thought I snapped my collarbone in half. It hurt so bad. I didn’t.”