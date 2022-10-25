Texas A&M opens as slim underdogs to No. 15 Ole Miss

(Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas A&M will be back in action at Kyle Field for the first time in over a month on Saturday, looking to end a three-game losing streak. It won’t be easy, as the Aggies host an Ole Miss team looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

The Aggies are three point underdogs to the 13-ranked Rebels per Circa Sports’ opening lines released Sunday afternoon.

Ole Miss is 7-1 on the season, but coming off their first loss of the season, a 45-20 stunner, to LSU, while Texas A&M sits at 3-4 on the year, coming off their third straight loss.

Since moving to the SEC, the Aggies are 5-2 against Ole Miss historically. However, the Rebels defeated Texas A&M last season 29-19. Last season Ole Miss was led by quarterback Matt Corral and the running back duo of Jerrion Ealy and Henry Parrish Jr. All three are gone, but the Rebels quickly replaced the offensive trio with Jaxson Dart at quarterback along with the the duo of Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins at running back, who have combined for over 90% of the Rebels’ offensive production. Through eight games, Ole Miss boasts the fourth best offense in total yards.

The Aggies will be looking to end their losing streak in front of what’s expected to be a raucous Kyle Field, while the Rebels will look to prevent their first loss of the season from snowballing.

Texas A&M kicks off against Ole Miss at 6:30 PM CST on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M without three key offensive linemen for rest of the season

Jimbo Fisher announced in his press conference on Monday that Texas A&M will be without Bryce Foster, Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Spasojevic-Moko for the remainder of the season.

Spasojevic-Moko has been out of action for weeks, after exiting the Aggies’ loss to Mississippi State with a foot injury. He had surgery on the foot shortly after, but won’t be able to return this season.

Foster and Ogunbiyi missed Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. Foster was spotted pregame with a brace on his left knee. He missed time early in the season with mononucleosis and started just four games for the Aggies this season. It’s unknown what Ogunbiyi’s injury is at this time. He played in six games this season. He rotated in alongside Spasojevic-Moko at guard for much of the year, but started at offensive tackle against Alabama.

In place of Foster, redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff started at center against the Gamecocks on Saturday and will likely be the starter for the rest of the season. In place of Ogunbiyi, true freshman Kam Dewberry made his first start of his Texas A&M career at left guard. The freshman out of Humble (Tex.) Atscocita will likely start the rest of the season, though interior linemen like Josh Bankhead and Mark Nabou could see time as well.