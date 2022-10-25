Penn State blamed for Michigan tunnel incident; Lions-Indiana kick time on the six-day window: Newsstand

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh slammed James Franklin's whining about a tunnel incident. (Photo by Jeff Haynes /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X162286 TK1 )

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Oct. 25 include Jim Harbaugh’s response to James Franklin about the tunnel incident at Michigan, plus an update on when the Indiana game will start and much more.

It’s time to dive into Tuesday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Jim Harbaugh’s comments. He was asked Monday to respond to James Franklin saying that the one tunnel setup at Michigan Stadium is a problem after both sides were seen yelling back and forth during halftime of the Penn State-Michigan game.

“I’ve really got bigger fish to fry than Coach Franklin’s opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago,” Harbaugh said. “All you’ve got to do is walk into their locker room. I think you saw pretty clearly they completely stopped. They weren’t letting us get up the tunnel, and it just seemed like a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room. And he looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing.

“But, no, I’ve got bigger fish to fry than worry about that kind of whining.”

We’ll see if Franklin has any response on Tuesday when he speaks at 12:30 p.m.

In other news, the television networks have put the Penn State-Indiana game on the six-day selection window. That means the start time won’t be announced until either late Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning. The Lions travel to Bloomington, Ind., on Nov. 4 to battle the Hoosiers, who are currently on their bye week.

Headlines of the day

College football rankings: Oregon breaks into top 10, Penn State moves up in CBS Sports 131: Patterson, CBS Sports

BWI Photos: Penn State gets White Out win over Minnesota to improve to 6-1: Snyder, BWI

First Look: Penn State Vs. Ohio State: Wogenrich, SI

Penn State football redshirt report: How many games has each first-year Lion played in so far?: Pickel, BWI

50 Games Later, It’s ‘Good, Great, Elite Week’ for Penn State Football. Again: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Penn State hoops takes shape as season approaches: Insider Notes: Bauer, BWI

The Penn State player Ohio State football fans fear most remains a year away: Baird, Cleveland.com

Quote of the day

“I loved the game man. It’s always a great atmosphere there, but for that game, it’s just always different every time. Mom enjoyed it too, and that’s what really makes me smile. She was excited to be there.”

—Class of 2024 receiver Tyseer Denmark to BWI about attending the PSU White Out game.