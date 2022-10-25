Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Breaking down gold price action: this is what institutional investors react to - LBMA
(Kitco News) Gold is being pulled in different directions by opposing drivers, creating a confusing environment for investors, according to the LBMA/LPPM Global Precious Metals Conference 2022. Persistently high inflation is mixed in with continued dollar strength and strong gold ETF outflows. On top of this, there is very robust...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Who wants to take delivery?
It was another week of panic, as volatility kept the investing public on tilt as rates, real yields, and U.S. Dollars continued to drive markets. As I write this story, the Dow Jones continues to tac on points creating a 1794-point range this week fueled by a rotation out of technology and into more favorable sectors. Is this the beginning of a new bull market? I don't believe so, as we set up another heavy week of global inflation data releases and the much anticipated November 2 FOMC meeting. Will the Fed raise 50 or 75 bps? It doesn't matter, but if you want to know the probability, here it is.
kitco.com
Commodity stocks, Natwest drag FTSE 100 lower
Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday as widening COVID-19 curbs in China dragged down commodity-linked stocks, while British bank Natwest slumped after reporting a flat third-quarter profit. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.4% lower, with precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) falling 3.3% as gold and silver...
kitco.com
Bitcoin shows resilience as bulls take aim at $21K resistance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets closed out Friday on a strong note despite a 9% dip in the price of Amazon...
kitco.com
Gold market sees muddle sentiment, but price needs to hold above $1,620 next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that bullish analysts and retail investors have a slight advantage; however,...
kitco.com
Can the blockchain support gold, real estate, and other real assets? - Deven Soni
Deven Soni, CEO of the Matador Network, talks about stocks, the gold market, crypto, and how blockchain is making it possible to securitize real assets. He spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...
kitco.com
Friday’s inflation report has investors bracing for volatility
Tomorrow at 8:30 EDT, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) will release the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. This will be the most recent data that the Federal Reserve will have on inflation and therefore be a key component to their sealing the fate of the size of the next rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.
kitco.com
Sentiment speaks: are we ready to rally to 3900+SPX?
First published on Seeking Alpha on Sunday October 23:. I know that many of you trade "correlations." So, for those that do not already know my perspective on it, allow me to repost something I wrote some time ago:. "What a correlation represents is when two markets are trading in...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX, bond yields rebound
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately down in early U.S. trading Friday, once again falling victim to a higher U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to end the trading week. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,654.60 and December silver was down $0.199 at $19.29.
kitco.com
The next recession: something evil this way comes
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Following better than expected GDP growth in Q3, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christain discusses the potential for a recession coming up in the near term. Although no one can predict the exact start date, Jeff lays out why CPM Group expects one, and some of the strategies investors can use to prepare.
kitco.com
Alamos ups gold production in Q3, says earnings from operations down on higher costs and lower gold price
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, this positive result represented the highest quarterly production in nearly two years driven...
kitco.com
Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso could close 2023 at 19.00 vs the U.S. dollar, Barclays analysts said on Friday, citing well-financed public accounts, appropriate actions taken by the country's central bank and benefits from nearshoring. The peso-dollar exchange rate would ease 4.15% from its current levels...
kitco.com
90% chance a ‘pretty big recession' strikes by 2023 as money supply shrinks at ‘unprecedented' rate - Steve Hanke
Third quarter real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.6%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. This was higher than the consensus estimate of 2.4%, and follows two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University,...
kitco.com
World shares turn up after better-than-expected U.S. data; dollar recovers
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes rose and European shares recovered losses on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data, while the British pound eased off mid-September highs. Asian markets benefited from speculation among investors that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes, given signs...
kitco.com
Caterpillar beats profit estimates on strong equipment demand; shares rise
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue as the industrial bellwether continued to benefit from equipment price increases and elevated energy prices. Shares of the world's largest construction and mining equipment manufacturer rose nearly 10%. Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar...
kitco.com
Cryptos consolidate as investors focus on what comes next from the Fed
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Stocks traded mixed on the day, as corporate earnings continued to roll out, while a better-than-expected GDP report...
kitco.com
Where is gold headed next week? Vote now!
(Kitco News) - Kitco aficionados, it is now time to have your say in where you think gold prices are heading in the short-term. Will gold prices go higher, lower or remain unchanged next week? Kitco readers will have until 9 a.m. ET, Friday to cast their vote. The results...
kitco.com
India's SBI Card second-quarter profit rises 52% on robust consumer spending
BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBIC.NS) reported a 52.4% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it issued more credit cards and Indians spent more going into the festive season. SBI Card, backed by top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has increased its card...
kitco.com
Teck posts adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of C$923M in Q3, notes inflationary pressures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its strong financial results in Q3 2022 were offset by the impairment of its...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 28 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Friday, on a corrective pullback after...
Comments / 0