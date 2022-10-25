ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Outback Steakhouse announces second class of TeamMATES NIL program

By Pete Nakos
 3 days ago
Outback

Outback Steakhouse has returned to the NIL space for a second year.

The Australian-themed restaurant chain launched one of the first multi-player Name, Image and Likeness campaigns last fall. And now it has added 13 more athletes to its college football TeamMATES roster. The announcement coincides with the launch of “Steak it to the House” campaign, which will take tailgates and team meals up another level.

The new members of Outback’s TeamMATES program includes:

Outback plans to give back to fans as part of its NIL campaign. Allen and Milton each have limited-edition, Outback-themed NFTs dropping on Thursday. The non-fungible tokens will be redeemable for prizes, including signed memorabilia and gift cards.

Athletes will also promote the new initiatives on their social media platforms. Allen, Milton, Seaton and Henning plan to use their deals with the steakhouse to donated catered meals to the Boys & Girls clubs in their college communities during the holiday months. Select athletes will also have the opportunity to cater meals for their offensive lines.

“Outback is a member of the community where several top collegiate athletic programs are located and we’re also big fans,” Outback president Brett Patterson said in a statement. “One of the best parts about being on sports teams is the camaraderie that comes from it, and we are excited to continue our support of college athletes by giving teams a new option for their group dinners with our catering offerings.”

Additional details on Outback NFTs

The digital collectibles will feature running backs Kendall Milton and Braelon Allen. Allen is currently averaging more than five yards per carry and has nine touchdowns on the season. Milton, the Georgia running back has been dealing with a right leg injury. The junior has 46 touches for 284 yards this season, along with four touchdowns.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency. NFTs are associated with NIL because it is a unique way for athletes to monetize their brand. Athletes receive cash for their NIL in the digital artwork, and they also stand to make a commission off the sales.

Outback continues to use NIL as marketing tool

Since the inception of NIL, Outback has partnered with more than 80 athletes at 38 schools across 15 NCAA sports. Those numbers now includes this year’s addition of college football players.

The first college football campaign kicked off last fall, when the steakhouse signed multiple Ohio State, Michigan and Florida athletes. The players included in the partnerships all go to schools in the footprint of the chain restaurant.

The TeamMATES program is only getting started for the year, though. All college athletes are able to apply for gift cards and merchandise. Plans are to accept 50 athletes in the coming months. Student-athletes can apply for the program here.

